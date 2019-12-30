3 Reasons to Enroll Your Child in Boy Scouts According to Patrick Swindale
3 Benefits of Boy Scouts
Develops Good Citizens
The Boy Scouts are a community-oriented organization with faith-based principles. Many of the lessons boys learn, Patrick Swindale explained, are aimed at making them good citizens of their community and the world. This includes teaching participants how to make ethical decisions and to behave respectfully toward other people and the earth. Community service projects are a key part of the Boy Scouts experience and participants often take part in various events, from volunteering at soup kitchens to picking up litter.
Life Skills
The Boy Scouts also provide an array of life skills Scouts can use well after they’ve earned their final patches. This includes basic outdoor skills, such as how to pitch a tent, start a campfire, and fish, as well as first aid. Scouts also learn the importance of independence as well as teamwork and how to get along with others. In addition, they’ll develop leadership skills and confidence.
Goal Orientation
Scouts earn patches and badges through achieving certain goals, whether it’s learning a new skill or completing a project. The same principle is applied to how children progress through the ranks from Cub to Eagle. These processes help Scouts learn to set and achieve goals. Boys also learn how to overcome challenges on the way to success. This is another skill they can use for life.
More on Patrick Swindale
Patrick Swindale works full-time as an engineer at HMS Global Maritime, Inc. and maintains a 4.0 grade-point average at the Loeb School for International Business at Maine Maritime Academy where he is studying for his Masters of Science in International Logistics Management. When Patrick Swindale is not at work or in class, he spends time with his family and takes his autistic brother, of whom he is a legal guardian, to the gym or hiking five days a week.
An Eagle Scout and former assistant Scoutmaster, Patrick Swindale is community-minded and spends his remaining hours giving back. He assists with his old Scout group and local charity efforts and has participated in St. John Bosco Youth Group and Knights of Columbus and is a regular speaker at his church. In college, he was also involved in Kappa Sigma and Alpha Phi Sigma.
“I carry myself with passion for whatever job I'm committed to,” Patrick Swindale said.
