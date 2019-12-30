Wirecutter Selects Motorola MB7621 Cable Modem as "The Best Modem For Most People"

/EIN News/ --



Recommends Motorola MB8600 DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem for Gigabit Internet Plans

Boston, MA, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE --Zoom Telephonics, Inc. (“Zoom” or “the Company”) (OTCQB: ZMTP), a leading producer of cable modems and other communication products, today announced its very favorable ratings in Wirecutter’s “The Best Cable Modem” article updated December 19, 2019. Wirecutter, a New York Times company, recommends “the best gear and gadgets for people who want to save the time and stress of figuring out what to buy.” Their recommendations “are made through vigorous reporting, interviewing, and testing by teams of veteran journalists, scientists, and researchers.” “The Best Cable Modem” article recommends the Motorola MB7621 DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem as “the best modem for most people.” For people using Gigabit cable Internet plans, Wirecutter recommends the Motorola MB8600 DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem.

The complete article is currently at: https://thewirecutter.com/reviews/best-cable-modem/

Wirecutter’s review notes that its staff researched nearly 100 modems over the past five years and determined as of December 19, 2019 that the MB7621 is the best modem for most people looking to save money by buying their own cable modem rather than renting one from an Internet Service Provider each month. Cable modem rental fees depend on the cable Internet provider and can be as high as $13 per month. Model MB7621 normally retails for $77.99, and Model MB8600 normally retails for $159.99, with both available at leading retailers nationwide.

Management Commentary

Frank Manning, Zoom’s CEO, commented: “Wirecutter is highly respected, and we’re honored by this article’s selections. We’ve worked hard to design a superb line of cable modems and cable modem/routers, and we appreciate the recognition our products have achieved from Wirecutter.”

Joe Wytanis, Zoom’s President, commented: “Buying your own cable modem is a smart choice for many Americans, and we agree that our Motorola MB7621 and MB8600 are best in class. For those cable Internet customers who want a high-speed cable modem that also has a built-in high-performance router and telephone capability, we recommend the Motorola MT7711.”

About Zoom Telephonics

Zoom Telephonics, Inc. designs, produces, markets, and supports cable modems and other communication products. The Company’s worldwide Motorola license agreement includes cable modems and gateways, local area network products including routers and MoCA Adapters, DSL modems and gateways, cellular modems and routers and sensors, and other Internet and network products. For more information about Zoom and its products, please visit www.zoom.net and www.motorolanetwork.com .

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jeremy Hellman, Vice-President

The Equity Group Inc.

Phone: 212-836-9626

Email: jhellman@equityny.com



