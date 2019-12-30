Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Interviews Zoom Video Communications CFO – “There is a bigger opportunity”

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories ( CMLviz ), chief financial officer of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Kelly Steckelberg had a clear message: Zoom has four key growth initiatives that will carry on into fiscal year 2021 and there is a bigger opportunity for the firm as its product offerings expand into new segments.



In a far-ranging interview with the CFO we discussed the future of the business and the opportunities ahead for Zoom Video Communications .

Read: Zoom CFO sees a much bigger opportunity beyond UCaaS

Media queries

Alicia Newman, Director Client Services

Capital Market Laboratories

support@cmlviz.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.