Finland Advanced Facilities Study, 2019: Focus on Safety Culture, Taxation, Legal System, Advanced Manufacturing, Competition

This 2019 study has 164 pages and 55 tables and figures.

Growth is based on the implementation of polymer-based drug delivery technology, energy-efficient data centers, and AI computing. Access to locations across the world through strategically placed cables promises to make Finland the location of choice for a data center.



Favorable work environments and a culture of integrity are a huge draw for the country. The people are nice and the working conditions are comfortable in Finland.



The research and development department in Turku Finland is the only research and development unit in the Bayer Group focused on polymer-based drug delivery technology. The technology can be utilized in products with a lifetime of a few months up to several years. polymer-based drug delivery technology promises to provide a significantly high growth market and to attract companies who want to be close to the Finish center of excellence for this technology.

Data centers and networks in Finland are unique and wonderful. Aiber Networks Finland data center implements a cloud. Aiber Networks converted an underground military facility. The caves in which the company is building are made up of three separate tunnels that will each be used for individual data halls. The caves have been converted and used to host high availability cloud services.



The site offers 13,000 square feet of space. It supports 50 kW per rack, with a total power consumption of up to 4 MW. The Tampere data center is designed to meet Tier IV specifications. It features a high degree of automation. Free cooling and liquid cooling are employed, and waste heat is sold to the city's electrical company. The project is estimated to cost between $55 million and $110 million dollars.



Google PUE of 1.1 in Finland is unmatched anywhere else in the world. The climatic environment is an asset in Finland as data centers need cooling. The scale is everything in the era of the Clos architecture of the data center and optical transceivers inside the data center. Data moves at the speed of light around the network inside the data center so scale is important. Outside the mega data center, the charter is to leverage international cable infrastructure. Plans are attracting investment in data communications access in Finland that provides worldwide reach with millisecond data transmission anywhere.



According to the principal author of the study; The communication of data accurately is a demanding task. The data centers in Finland are poised to be world-class, supporting interconnectivity to the US, Europe, and Asia.



Varian Medical Systems Finland Oy is offering world class product sets. Varian Medical Systems Finland Oy makes ultraviolet (UV), infrared and radiological equipment for biological and medical applications. Varian Medical Systems Finland Oy is the developer of Varian's premium radiotherapy treatment planning systems, such as Eclipse and BrachyVision.



Key Topics Covered



1. Finland Safety Culture

1.1 Local Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) Relative to Regional Statistics

1.2 Relevant Environmental, Health & Safety Legislation

1.2.1 Finland Occupational Safety and Health Act

1.2.2 Employment Contracts Act

1.2.3 Equality between Women and Men

1.2.4 Device Importer and Seller Device Responsibilities

1.3 Finland Safety Authority.

1.3.1 Assessment of Finland Workplace Laws and OSH

1.3.2 Assessment of Finland Workplace Laws and OSH Enforcement

1.3.3 Unions Use Collective Bargaining to Adjust Work Safety Regulations

1.3.4 Finland: 5 Regions to Monitor Industrial Safety

1.3.5 Finish Authorities That Support OSH

1.3.6 Finnish Standards Association (SFS)

1.3.7 Finland Participation in the International Organization for Standardisation ISO

1.3.8 Employer Healthcare Obligations in Finland

1.3.9 Preventive Occupational Health Care

1.3.10 Promoting Work Ability in Finland

1.3.11 Finish Occupational Accidents and Occupational Diseases



2. Finland Taxation

2.1 Local Tax Legislation, Including VAT

2.2 Global Mobility Restrictions

2.3 Double Taxation Legislation

2.3.1 Singapore - Finland Double Tax Treaty

2.3.2 Germany - Finland Double Tax Treaty

2.3.2 US - Finland Double Tax Treaty -

2.4 Corporate Branches Required To Arrange Bookkeeping That Conforms to GAAP

2.4.1 Using an Umbrella Company for Income Tax in Finland.

2.5 Corporation Tax

2.5.1 Tax Issues Arising On Construction Projects

2.5.2 Tax incentives



3. Legal / Regulations

3.1 Status of Legal Entity in Finland

3.2 Regulations and Compliance Pertaining Locally in Finland

3.2.1 Contract Stipulations

3.2.2 Finish Acts that Apply to Contractors and Contractor Obligations with Respect to Subcontractors:

3.2.3 Regulatory Compliance

3.2.4 Documents And Customs Regulations

3.2.5 Customs Regulations

3.2.6 Dutiable/Restricted Items

3.2.7 Exporting to Finland

3.2.8 Work Permitting Requirements of Personnel in Finland: Work Permits

3.2.9 International Driving Permits

3.3 Permitting Requirements of Developments in Finland



4. Advanced Manufacturing Facility Sectors in Finland

4.1 Finland Bio-Pharma

4.1.1 Bayer

4.1.2 Turku

4.1.3 Espoo

4.1.4 Addoz

4.1.5 Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy

4.2 Finland Medical Technology

4.2.1 Varian Medical Systems Finland Oy

4.2.2 Pfizer

4.2.3 Smart Healthcare

4.2.4 OuluHealth

4.3 Electronics / Semi Conductor / Software / Communications

4.3.1 Nokia Siemens Networks

4.3.2 Oulu Wireless

4.3.3 Flexbright Oy Semi Conductor

4.3.4 Alliance

4.3.5 LocusLabs and IndoorAtlas

4.3.6 Belt and Road, China's President Xi Jinping, Finland Construction

4.3.7 Codescoop

4.3.8 Sea Lion Cable Cinia

4.4 Data Centers in Finland

4.4.1 Demand In The Data Center Construction Market

4.4.2 Data Center Risk Index: Finland

4.4.3 Google

4.4.4 Google Wind Power Purchase Agreements

4.4.5 Yandex

4.4.7 Equinix

4.4.8 Equinix Finland Gateway Between the East And West

4.4.9 Ficolo 50m Helsinki Data Center - DCD

4.4.10 Tieto Construction of Finland Data Center - DCD

4.4.11 Telia Finland Oyj

4.4.12 Telia Renewable Energy, Energy Reuse, and Consumer Home Heating

4.4.13 Microsoft

4.4.14 Data Center Operator Hetzner Online

4.4.15 Finland Aiber Networks Data Center

4.5 Other Advanced Manufacturing

4.5.1 Kone Construction Technology

4.5.2 Third Space Auto Chose Finland As An R&D Location For Its Ecosystem

4.5.3 Arctic Security, Cyber Security

4.5.5 Skangas' LNG

4.5.6 Radar Installations

4.5.7 Honeywell

4.6 Selected List of FDI entities in Finland

4.7 FDI Investment in Finland

4.7.1 Google

4.7.2 Equiinix



5. Competition - Engineering & Construction Providers

5.1 Business Finland

5.1.1 General Contractors of Finland

5.2 List of Top Providers in Finland AE and CM Market

5.2.1 Top Data Center Sector Architecture Firms

5.2.2 Top Data Center Sector Engineering Firms

5.2.3 Top Data Center Sector Construction Firms

5.3 Construction Supply Chain - Names of Top Ten Contractors And Their Discipline; CSA, Mech, Elec,

5.3.1 Google and its Main Construction Contractor ISG

5.3.2 ISG Construction Services

5.3.3 Cathexis UK Holdings Limited / ISG Plc

5.3.4 CSC / Enterprise Services of HP Enterprise to create DXC Technology.

5.3.5 Gearshiftgroup

5.3.6 Pyry PLC Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) services contract by Pori Energia Oy for Aittaluoto Biomass-Fired Combined Heat And Power (CHP) Plant

5.3.7 Pyry was awarded EPCM for Combined Heat & Power plant Laanila Bio Power Plant project in Oulu, Finland

5.3.8 Pyry was awarded EPCM for Agnico-Eagle Gold Mine

5.3.9 OVH - Data Centers - OVHcloud

5.3.10 AECOM

5.3.11 Lemminkinen / DPR Fortis Mission Critical

5.3.12 Fluor and Competitors

5.3.13 Turku, Finland - Neste Jacobs

5.3.14 Sirius Engineers Ltd (Finland)

5.3.15 RD-ROI Helsinki DC

5.3.16 The ABB Group: Helsinki

5.3.17 Granlund

5.3.18 Granlund Data Centers

5.3.19 Granlung Telia Helsinki and Tieto Data Center

5.3.20 Fortis Construction Internet Data Center Finland

5.3.21 Johnson Controls Introduces Magos Radar Technology...

5.3.22 MediaTek Wireless

5.3.23 YIT

5.3.24 Luia

5.4 Other Advanced Companies Finland

5.4.1 Finland Large Companies

5.5 AE/CM, EPCM, EPC, GC, PM/CM



6. Treatment of Risk

6.1 Treatment of Risk with Typical AE or CM contracts

6.1.1 Contract Clauses: Nolo Contendere

6.1.2 Equal Share of Risk

6.1.3 Construction Change Orders in Finland

6.1.4 Finland Construction Vendor Guarantee and Liability

6.2 Finland Construction Vendor Arbitration clauses

6.3 Risk Allocation Goes To Party Best Placed To Manage The Risk

6.3.1 In Finland, Risk Allocation Depends on Safety Record

6.3.2 Finland Construction Vendor Testimonial

6.4 Finland BIM Construction Contracts Equal Share Of Risk.

6.4.1 Finland BIM Contracting Risk Allocation To Party Best Placed To Manage The Risk

6.4.2 Finland BIM Construction Risk Management



7. Characteristics of Local Business Culture in the AE & CM market

7.1 Litigious or Deal-Making?

7.2 Commitment to ethical business practices / anti-corruption credentials

7.3 Contractual Behaviour

7.3.1 Typical Delivery Model Applicable

7.3.2 Prohibiting Corrupt Practices

7.3.3 Bankruptcy/Insolvency

7.3.4 PPPs

7.3.5 Dispute Resolution

7.3.6 Courts and Arbitration Organisations

7.3.7 Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Methods

7.3.8 Other Requirements for International Contractors

7.3.9 Reform

7.4 Environmental Issues

7.4.1 Air

7.4.2 Water

7.4.3 Waste

7.4.4 Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs)

7.4.5 Sustainable development

7.4.6 New Buildings Need to Meet Carbon Emissions And Climate Change Targets



8. Main Construction Organisations

8.1 Confederation of Finnish Construction Industries (RT - Rakennusteollisuus) (CFCI)

8.1.1 Finnish Association of Building Owners and Construction Clients (RAKLI)

8.2 Online Resources

8.2.1 Finlex Data Bank

8.3 Finnish Construction Trade Union - Rakennusliitto

8.4 Level of Design Expected By Client / Supply Chain; Design Intent, IFC

8.4.1 Finland Construction Project Planning

8.5 Characteristics of Local Business Culture in the AE & CM Market



