Global Dermal Fillers Market Outlook to 2025: Data on Collagen Fillers, Ploy-L-Lactic Acid (PLLA), Hyaluronic Acid (HA), Calcium Hydroxylapatite (CaHA), and More

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dermal Fillers Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dermal fillers market has been analyzed on the basis of geography, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.



North America contributes a significant share in the global dermal fillers market, followed by Europe. This is mainly owing to the rapid adoption of new products and novel therapies and the consumers are prominently opting hyaluronic acid dermal filler procedures in facial treatments.



Moreover, Asia-Pacific is projected to exhibit a considerable growth rate in the global dermal fillers market during the forecast period. Presence of vast consumer base, economic development, along with improvements in healthcare infrastructure, has significantly propelled the growth of dermal fillers market in Asia-Pacific.

The dermal fillers are the gel form substances which are injected underneath the skin to re-establish lost smoothness, soft creases, in turn, enhance the aesthetics of a person. This is becoming the most common treatment performed by healthcare professionals. This is regarded as one of the most cost-effective treatment procedures to look young without any kind of downtime or surgery.



There is a high growth opportunity in this market owing to the rising disposable income and increasing awareness for the cosmetic procedures in developed and emerging economies across the globe. Additionally, the mounting consciousness regarding the better procedure with minimum pain drives the dermal filler market across the globe. Moreover, the market is growing at an significant rate which leads to an increase in the number of dermatological consultations, dermatology clinics and the increasing demand for dermatologists across the globe.



Moreover, the global dermal fillers market can be segmented on the basis of application, type, and end-users. On the basis of application, the market is classified into face-lift, lip treatment/enhancement, facial line correction treatment, and other application. Moreover, on the basis of type, the market is segmented into collagen fillers, poly-L-lactic acid, hyaluronic acid, calcium hydroxylapatite, and others. On the basis of end-users, the market is segmented into dermatology clinics and hospitals. Among types, the calcium hydroxylapatite is projected to exhibit a significant growth rate in the market due to technology advancement and new product development.



Key players operating in the global dermal fillers market include Allergan PLC, Galderma Laboratories, L.P., Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH, Cynosure LLC, Prollenium Medical Technologies, Inc., and Teoxane SA.



These companies adopt various strategies such as partnership, merger and acquisition, collaborations, finding a new market or product innovations in their core competency in order to stay competitive in the market.



For instance, in November 2018, Galderma Laboratories, L.P. received an FDA approval for Restylane Lyft', a hyaluronic acid dermal filler used for cheek augmentation and age-related face contour deficiencies.



The report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global dermal fillers market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global dermal fillers market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global dermal fillers market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecast revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography

1.2.3. By Stakeholders



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Competitive Dashboard

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis



4. Market Determinants

4.1 Motivators

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Dermal Fillers Market by Application

5.1.1. Face-Lift

5.1.2. Lip Treatment/Enhancement

5.1.3. Facial Line Correction Treatment

5.1.4. Others (Acne Scar Treatment)

5.2. Global Dermal Fillers Market by Type

5.2.1. Collagen Fillers

5.2.2. Ploy-L-Lactic Acid (PLLA)

5.2.3. Hyaluronic Acid (HA)

5.2.4. Calcium Hydroxylapatite (CaHA)

5.2.5. Others (Autologous Fat Injections and Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA))

5.3. Global Dermal Fillers Market by End-Users

5.3.1. Dermatology Clinics

5.3.2. Hospitals



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Allergan PLC

7.2. BIOHA Laboratories

7.3. BioPlus Co. Ltd.

7.4. Croma-Pharma GmbH

7.5. Cynosure LLC

7.6. Dr. Korman Laboratories Ltd.

7.7. Galderma Laboratories L.P.

7.8. Huons Co. Ltd.

7.9. MediNordic Aesthetics ApS

7.10. Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH

7.11. Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc.

7.12. Sculpt Luxury Dermal Fillers Ltd.

7.13. Shanghai Bioha Technologies Co. Ltd.

7.14. Sinclair Pharma Ltd.

7.15. Suneva Medical, Inc.

7.16. Teoxane S.A.

7.17. Vivacy Laboratories

7.18. Zhejiang Jingjia Medical Technology Co. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iak8hk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.