Global Abrasives Market Set to Reach $57.5 Billion by 2024 - Key Industry Insights & Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Abrasives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global abrasives market reached a value of US$ 41.2 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 57.5 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 5.6% during 2019-2024.



The growing automotive industry across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market.



Abrasives are extensively used in the manufacturing of automotive components, including mirrors, valve springs, fuel and de-aeration tanks, and in modifying operating parameters, such as minimizing carbon emissions and lowering the noise levels. Furthermore, the growing adoption of super-abrasives such as industrial diamonds for precision grinding and cutting of hard metals is also providing a boost to the market.



Additionally, the rapid growth of the electronics and manufacturing industries in the emerging nations is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Abrasives are utilized to scrape the metal in small amounts to manufacture semiconductors and other electronic equipment with precision and consistency.



Moreover, various product innovations, such as the development of polyester- and fabric-based abrasives for wooden products, along with advanced coated abrasives for metal fabrication, are further creating a positive outlook for the market.



The report has analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Robert Bosch GmbH, Dowdupont, Fujimi Incorporated, Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A., Henkel, 3M Company, Asahi Diamond Industrial, Carborundum Universal, Tyrolit Group, Nippon Resibon Corporation, Krebs & Riedel, Abrasiflex, Noritake, Deerfos, Sankyo-Rikagaku, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global abrasives market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global abrasives industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global abrasives industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global abrasives industry?

What is the structure of the global abrasives industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global abrasives industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Abrasives Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product

5.4 Market Breakup by End-use

5.5 Market Breakup by Material Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Bonded Abrasives

6.2 Coated Abrasives

6.3 Super-abrasives

6.4 Others



7 Market Breakup by End-use

7.1 Machinery

7.2 Metal Fabrication

7.3 Electronics

7.4 Others



8 Market Breakup by Material Type

8.1 Natural Abrasives

8.2 Synthetic Abrasives



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Asia Pacific

9.2 Europe

9.3 North America

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis

14.1 Key Price Indicators

14.2 Price Structure

14.3 Margin Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Robert Bosch GmbH

15.3.2 Dowdupont

15.3.3 Fujimi Incorporated

15.3.4 Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A.

15.3.5 Henkel

15.3.6 3M Company

15.3.7 Asahi Diamond Industrial

15.3.8 Carborundum Universal

15.3.9 Tyrolit Group

15.3.10 Nippon Resibon Corporation

15.3.11 Krebs & Riedel

15.3.12 Abrasiflex

15.3.13 Noritake

15.3.14 Deerfos

15.3.15 Sankyo-Rikagaku



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yozmqr

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.