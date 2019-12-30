Matt Rodak of Fund That Flip Receives The Startup Weekly’s 2019 Founders to Watch Award

Follows $11 Million Series A Capital Raise and Over 6000% Growth

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matt Rodak of Fund That Flip was recently awarded a 2019 Founders to Watch award from The Startup Weekly. The Startup Weekly presented the Founders to Watch award to individuals who have demonstrated distinct entrepreneurial excellence in building and growing businesses in 2019.



Driven by his passion for residential real estate investing, Matt Rodak founded Fund That Flip in 2014 with the belief that the lending industry could be revolutionized by creating a marketplace that put the unique needs of real estate investors first. Fund That Flip’s proprietary technology platform provides fast, convenient, affordable capital for experienced real estate investors who buy and rehabilitate residential properties. With millions of properties in need of significant investment to meet the preferences of modern home buyers, real estate redevelopers who leverage Fund That Flip’s financing to renovate aging or neglected properties are able to deliver an attractive home at an attainable price point. Under Rodak’s leadership, the company has grown exponentially, recently raising $11 million in Series A financing and appearing on the Inc. 500 list of fastest-growing companies in America at No. 42 nationwide, No. 4. in the category “real estate companies” and No. 5 in New York.

This year’s awards attracted a record number of applications from founders across several industries and company stages in the United States. The winners were selected by an esteemed panel of judges comprised of top founders, investors, and senior business leaders. The judges evaluated applicants based on personal achievements, professional success, and contributions to the business community at large.

“It’s an honor to be named for this award, which is only possible through our team’s creativity, resourcefulness, and commitment to high performance,” said Matt Rodak. “From the beginning, our core mission has always been to help our customers create wealth and improve communities through investing in real estate. Our long-term vision is to continue that vision in becoming the predominant real estate lender by improving our clients’ experience across the board.”

"The awards panel was impressed with the caliber of the 2019 Founders to Watch. It’s incredible to see the traction and business growth that they’ve achieved over the past year," said Eugene Vyborov, Chief Technology Officer of YayPay and presiding judge of The Startup Weekly’s Founders to Watch award panel. "As a fellow entrepreneur, it is inspiring to see other founders make such a significant impact on innovation and economic growth in their respective fields.”

About Fund That Flip

Fund That Flip is the leading online platform for investing in short-term residential real estate debt. Their award-winning fintech platform focuses on raising capital for the residential rehab loan market and passive wealth generation for peer-to-peer lenders. With offices in New York City and Cleveland, Fund That Flip helps restore communities across the United States through its network of experienced, dedicated redevelopers backed by a diverse base of institutional and individual investors. Additional information can be found at www.fundthatflip.com .

About The Startup Weekly

The Startup Weekly is a leading independent source of news, insights, interviews, and awards for business builders across all sectors of the economy. The company’s media contributors include founders, business executives, investors, and other thought leaders. The Startup Weekly is committed to establishing a community for those pursuing entrepreneurial excellence.



