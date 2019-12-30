The World Market for Cellulose Acetate, 2019 to 2024 - Analysis on the $4.3 Billion-Projected Industry
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cellulose Acetate Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cellulose acetate market reached a value of US$ 3.9 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 4.3 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 2% during the forecast period.
Rising number of smokers, particularly in emerging markets such as China and India represents a key factor driving the market. Some of the other major drivers include its rising demand in textiles and apparels, growing usage of cellulose acetate in home furnishing products and its rising application as a biodegradable plastic in various other industries.
The industry, however, faces some challenges as well. This includes its declining demand in photographic films and in its major end-application i.e. cigarette filters as a result of the rising awareness on the negative health impacts of smoking.
Cigarette filters currently represent the largest application segment. Region-wise, Asia Pacific currently represents the biggest market.
The report has also examined the competitive landscape of Global Cellulose Acetate market. Some of the major players include: Eastman chemical Company, Solvay, Celanese Corporation, Daicel Corporation, China National Tobacco Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Sichuan Push Acetati Co. Ltd., Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., Sappi Limited, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global cellulose acetate market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What is the breakup of the global cellulose acetate market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the global cellulose acetate market based on region?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global cellulose acetate market?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global cellulose acetate market?
- What is the structure of the global cellulose acetate market industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global cellulose acetate market?
- What are the pricing dynamics in the global cellulose acetate market?
- What are the market dynamics of the key feedstocks of cellulose acetate?
- What are the import and export trends of cellulose acetate?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Physical Properties
4.3 Chemical Properties
5 Global Cellulose Acetate Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.2.1 Volume Trends
5.2.2 Value Trends
5.3 Market Breakup by Region
5.3.1 Asia Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.4 Middle East and Africa
5.3.5 Latin America
5.4 Market Breakup by Application
5.4.1 Ciggeraette Filters
5.4.2 LCD
5.4.3 Yarn
5.4.4 Coatings, Plastics and Films
5.5 Price Analysis
5.5.1 Price Indicators
5.5.2 Price Structure
5.5.3 Price Trends
5.5.4 Price Forecast
5.6 Market Forecast
6 SWOT Analysis
6.1 Overview
6.2 Strengths
6.3 Weaknesses
6.4 Opportunities
6.5 Threats
7 Value Chain Analysis
7.1 Raw Material
7.2 Cellulose Acetate Manufacturers
7.3 Distributors
7.4 Exporters
7.5 End Users
8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
8.3 Threat of New Entrants
8.4 Degree of Rivalry
8.5 Threat of Substitutes
9 Trade Data
9.1 Imports
9.2 Exports
10 Cellulose Acetate Manufacturing Process
10.1 Product Overview
10.2 Chemical Reactions Involved
10.3 Detailed Process Flow
10.4 Raw Material Requirement
10.5 Mass Balance and Feedstock Conversion Rate
10.6 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors
11 Cellulose Acetate: Feedstock Analysis
11.1 Cellulose
11.1.1 Market Analysis
11.1.2 Price Analysis
11.1.3 Market Forecast
11.2 Acetic Acid
11.2.1 Market Analysis
11.2.2 Price Analysis
11.2.3 Market Forecast
11.3 Key Feedstock Suppliers
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Market Structure
12.2 Key Players
12.3 Key Player Profiles
12.3.1 Eastman Chemical Company
12.3.2 Solvay
12.3.3 Celanese Corporation
12.3.4 Daicel Corporation
12.3.5 China National Tobacco Corporation
12.3.6 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings
12.3.7 Sichuan Push Acetati Co. Ltd.
12.3.8 Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.
12.3.9 Sappi Limited
