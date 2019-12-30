Global Tumor Ablation Market Report 2019-2024: Segmented by Technology, Treatment, Application, End-user and Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tumor Ablation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global tumor ablation market reached a value of US$ 538.7 Million in 2018. Looking forward, the market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 1,080 Million by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 12% during 2019-2024.



The increasing prevalence of cancer is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, owing to benefits such as the lesser amount of trauma, speedy recovery, reduced complications and shorter hospital stay, MI procedures are gaining widespread preference, which, in turn, is driving the market growth.



Also, various technological advancements such as the introduction of thermal and laser ablation, irreversible electroporation and High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) have enhanced the acceptance of tumor ablation procedures. Moreover, the implementation of favorable government policies for cancer awareness and treatment methods is also creating a positive outlook for the market.



Other factors driving the market include growing healthcare expenditures and rising geriatric population, along with the increasing number of ablation and surgical centers and awareness for ablation procedures that can be conducted over small tumors.



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Medtronic, AngioDynamics Inc., HealthTronics Inc., NeuWave Medical, INTIO Inc., Galil Medical Ltd., Boston Scientific, Sonacare Medical, EDAP TMS S.A., ERBE Elektromedizin GmbH, IceCure Medical Ltd., MISONIX Inc., Endocare Inc., CooperSurgical Inc., B V M Meditech Pvt., etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global tumor ablation market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global tumor ablation industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the mode of treatment?

What is the breakup of the market based on the mode of application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global tumor ablation industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global tumor ablation industry?

What is the structure of the global tumor ablation industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global tumor ablation industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Tumor Ablation Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Technology

5.4 Market Breakup by Treatment

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by End-user

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 SWOT Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Strengths

6.3 Weaknesses

6.4 Opportunities

6.5 Threats



7 Value Chain Analysis



8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

8.4 Degree of Competition

8.5 Threat of New Entrants

8.6 Threat of Substitutes



9 Market Breakup by Technology

9.1 Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation

9.2 Microwave Ablation

9.3 Cryoablation

9.4 Others



10 Market Breakup by Mode of Treatment

10.1 Percutaneous Ablation

10.2 Laparoscopic Ablation

10.3 Surgical Ablation



11 Market Breakup by Application

11.1 Liver Cancer

11.2 Lung Cancer

11.3 Kidney Cancer

11.4 Bone Metastasis

11.5 Others



12 Market Breakup by End-User

12.1 Hospitals

12.2 Cancer Specialty Clinics

12.3 Others



13 Market Breakup by Region

13.1 North America

13.2 Europe

13.3 Asia Pacific

13.4 Middle East and Africa

13.5 Latin America



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Medtronic

14.3.2 AngioDynamics Inc.

14.3.3 HealthTronics Inc.

14.3.4 NeuWave Medical

14.3.5 INTIO Inc.

14.3.6 Galil Medical Ltd.

14.3.7 Boston Scientific

14.3.8 Sonacare Medical

14.3.9 EDAP TMS S.A.

14.3.10 ERBE Elektromedizin GmbH

14.3.11 IceCure Medical Ltd.

14.3.12 MISONIX Inc.

14.3.13 Endocare Inc.

14.3.14 CooperSurgical Inc.

14.3.15 B V M Meditech Pvt.



