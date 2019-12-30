Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited Announces Openings of Two New Satellite Clinics

/EIN News/ -- Shenzhen, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (the “Company” or Nasdaq: AIH), a leading provider of aesthetic medical services in China, today announced the openings of two new satellite clinics – Fenghua Pengai Aesthetic Clinic and Deqing Pengai Aesthetic Clinic. The Company invited certain local VIP customers to attend the opening ceremony and marketing sales event on December 28, 2019.



The Company holds the majority interest of both new satellite clinics. Fenghua Pengai Aesthetic Clinic is located at Fenghua District, Ningbo City, Zhejiang Province, with floor space of 263 square meters and Deqing Pengai Aesthetic Clinic is located at Deqing County, Huzhou City, Zhejiang Province, with floor space of 130 square meters.

Dr. Zhou Pengwu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited, commented, “We are excited to announce the openings of our two new satellite clinics, which can afford us to build upon a combined portfolio and help us further connect with our customers and business partners. Now our hospital network has expanded to 23 hospitals around the world and covered mainland China’s 17 cities, Hong Kong, and Singapore.”

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited

AIH, known as “Peng’ai” in China, is a leading provider of aesthetic medical services in China. AIH operates through treatment centers that spread across 17 cities in mainland China, and also has presence in Hong Kong and Singapore. Leveraging over 20 years of clinical experience, AIH provides one-stop aesthetic service offerings, including surgical aesthetic treatments, non-surgical aesthetic treatments, and general medical services and other aesthetic services. According to certain third party industry consultant, AIH was the third-largest private aesthetic medical services provider in China in terms of revenue in 2018. For more information regarding the Company, please visit: https://ir.aihgroup.net .

