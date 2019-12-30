U.S. Beverage Market Outlook 2019 - An Analysis of the Top 7 Beverage Categories

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Beverage Market Outlook 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Packaged beverage marketers and retailers are challenged in that the largest categories are mature with limited overall organic growth, yet opportunities abound.



Among these opportunities are beverages that are evolving into product mash-ups that are hard to define and categorize, but nonetheless satisfy consumer desires. These new beverages take the most liked attributes of products in different categories to create new drinking experiences - fruit juice-infused sparkling waters, coffee sodas, nitro cold brew coffee, plant-based clean energy drinks, kombucha.



Convenience has also driven growth in the market, with product forms that cater to evolving consumer behaviour and consumption patterns performing best. Single-serve coffee pods have been a godsend for people who don't want or don't have time to make a pot of coffee. And single-serve RTD beverages cater to the growing number of consumers who drink and snack on-the-go throughout a day. Many of these consumers aren't sitting down for a lot of meals at home, particularly breakfast, which has hurt sales of traditional jugs and cartons of orange juice and milk.



These are just a few of the trends and opportunities examined in U.S. Beverage Market Outlook, 2019. The report provides a single, fully up-to-date resource on the top 7 beverage categories, presenting comprehensive insights on where the market growth will be and why.



Key Topics Covered:





1 Executive Summary

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Bottled & Enhanced Waters

1.3 Carbonated Beverages

1.4 Coffee & Ready-To-Drink Coffee

1.5 Dairy & Dairy Alternative Beverages

1.6 Energy & Sports Drinks

1.7 Juices

1.8 Tea & Ready-To-Drink Tea



2 Bottled and Enhanced Waters

2.1 Scope

2.2 Methodology

2.3 The Market

2.4 Market Segmentation

2.6 Macroeconomic Context for Sales Growth

2.7 Marketer Competition

2.8 New Product Trends

2.9 Retail Competition

2.10 Consumer Trends





3 Carbonated Beverages

3.1 Scope

3.2 Methodology

3.3 The Market

3.4 Market Segmentation

3.5 Factors to Market Growth

3.6 Macroeconomic Context for Sales Growth

3.7 Marketer Competition

3.8 New Product Trends

3.9 Marketing Trends

3.10 Retail Competition

3.11 Consumer Trends



4 Energy & Sports Drinks

4.1 Scope

4.2 Methodology

4.3 The Market

4.4 Market Segmentation

4.5 Factors to Market Growth

4.6 Macroeconomic Context for Sales Growth

4.7 Marketer Competition

4.8 New Product Trends

4.9 Marketing Trends

4.10 Retail Competition

4.11 Consumer Trends



5 Juices

5.1 Scope

5.2 Methodology

5.3 The Market

5.4 Market Segmentation

5.5 Factors to Market Growth

5.6 Macroeconomic Context for Sales Growth

5.7 Marketer Competition

5.8 New Product Trends

5.9 Marketing Trends

5.10 Retail Competition

5.11 Consumer Trends



6 Coffee and Ready-to-Drink Coffee

6.1 Scope

6.2 Methodology

6.3 The Market

6.4 Market Segmentation

6.5 Factors to Market Growth

6.6 Macroeconomic Context for Sales Growth

6.7 Marketer Competition

6.8 New Product Trends

6.9 Marketing Trends

6.9.1 Opportunities for Marketing Innovation

6.10 Retail Competition

6.11 Consumer Trends



7 Tea and Ready-to-Drink Tea

7.1 Scope

7.2 Methodology

7.3 The Market

7.4 Market Segmentation

7.5 Factors to Market Growth

7.6 Macroeconomic Context for Sales Growth

7.7 Marketer Competition

7.8 New Product Trends

7.9 Marketing Trends

7.10 Retail Competition

7.11 Consumer Trends



8 Dairy & Dairy Alternative Beverages

8.1 Scope

8.2 Methodology

8.3 The Market

8.4 Market Segmentation

8.5 Factors to Market Growth

8.6 Macroeconomic Context for Sales Growth

8.7 Marketer Competition

8.8 New Product Trends

8.9 Marketing Trends

8.10 Retail Competition

8.11 Consumer Trends





Companies Mentioned



Coca-Cola

Folgers

Keurig Dr Pepper

LaCroix

Nestl

PepsiCo

Starbucks

