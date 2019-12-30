US Co-branded and Affinity Cards - Co-branded Credit Cards Generated $990 billion in purchase valuein 2018, up an average of 7.9% from 2016
The "Co-Branded and Affinity Cards in the U.S., 7th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Co-branded credit cards remain integral to issuers and retail partners alike: it is estimated that, in 2018, co-branded credit cards generated $990 billion in purchase value, up an average of 7.9% from 2016. Travel and entertainment brands continue to dominate spending share, thanks to their high-spending affluent users. Co-branded card and loyalty programs increasingly serve as profit drivers for airlines - no surprise given the leverage industry consolidation and the treasure trove of customer information they can share with issuers keen to cross-sell products and services. The stakes are high: At American Airlines alone, some $3.1 billion in program miles were earned in 2018, while $3.4 billion in miles were redeemed.
Yet retailer co-branded credit card purchase value grew at the fastest annual rate travel and entertainment co-brands. Costco AnyWhere Visa performance has helped lift the entire segment, surpassing $100 billion in purchase value in 2018 while helping issuing partner Citibank build loans - an uncommon task for a co-branded card program that has begun to pay off. Meanwhile, the rewards train continues to gather steam, as consumers continue to convert their non-rewards cards an assortment of rewards-based options. Ironically, while rewards are important to co-branded credit card users, they don't trump the fundamentals: Attributes such as 100% fraud protection and great customer service rate higher.
The report provides a wealth of insight on this hugely important segment of the payments industry:
- Provides a 2016-2018 market size for U.S. general-purpose credit cards and co-branded credit card purchase value, segmented by the retailer, airline, and hotel-branded cards.
- Provides 2016-2018 purchase value estimates for the top 10 U.S. co-branded credit card programs.
- Identifies and segments the number of co-branded card programs and program partners by network, issuer, and partnership segment.
- Provides market segment analysis for co-branded airline credit cards, including partnership changes; loyalty program usage trends; survey analysis focusing on the relationships among frequent flyer membership, frequent flyer redemption, frequent fliers, co-branded airline credit card usage and demographics; co-branded credit card and loyalty program profiles for Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, and United Airlines, including loyalty program and co-branded credit card program revenue analysis, card purchase value and loans outstanding trends, and program-related trends; and co-branded card program and program partner counts by network and issuer.
- Provides market segment analysis for co-branded hotel credit cards, including partnership changes and loyalty program usage trends; survey analysis focusing on the relationships among loyalty membership, program redemption, frequent hotel users, co-branded hotel credit card usage and demographics; a co-branded credit card and loyalty program profile for Marriott International, including loyalty program and co-branded credit card program revenue analysis, and program-related trends; card purchase value trends; and co-branded card program and program partner counts by network and issuer.
- Provides market segment analysis for co-branded retailer cards, including co-branded card program and program partner counts by network and issuer; co-branded credit card profiles for Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's Wholesale Club, including program-related trends; card purchase value trends, co-branded card program and program partner counts by network and issuer; and demographic analysis.
- Analyzes trends in credit card usage, usage engagement, and usage share by card network over time, focusing on age and HH income trends; and trends rewards vs. non-rewards, co-branded airline and co-branded hotel credit usage trends over time, focusing on HH income trends.
- Identifies the types of co-branded and affinity credit cards used, including engagement analysis and demographic analysis by co-branded and affinity credit card category.
- Assesses the degree a range of features and benefits influence credit card users and co-branded credit card users to sign up for a co-branded credit card, including perks, discounts, rewards fees, interest, financing, and other card benefits.
- Analyzes trends in rewards credit card usage, by type of reward; and assesses rewards preferences among co-branded credit card users.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Size and Forecast
3. Airline Co-Branded Card and Loyalty Programs
4. Hotel Co-Branded Card and Loyalty Programs
5. Retailer Co-Branded Card Programs
6. Co-Branded and Affinity Credit Card Usage Trends
7. Co-Branded Credit Card Application Influencers and Rewards Preferences
8. Co-Brand and Affinity Credit Card Issuers
9. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Alliance Data Systems
- American Airlines
- American Express
- Bank of America
- Barclays
- BJ's Wholesale Club
- Capital One
- Citibank
- Costco
- Delta Air Lines
- First National Bank of Omaha
- JetBlue
- JPMorgan Chase
- Marriott
- Program Partners
- Sam's Club
- Synchrony Financial
- U.S. Bank
- United Airlines
- Walmart
