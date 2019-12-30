The World Market for Mixed-signal System-on-Chip (SoC) Applications, 2018-2019 & 2024: Focus on Node Geometries
The Global Mixed-Signal System-On-Chip Market is Showing Significant Growth with a CAGR of 8.5%.
The global mixed-signal system-on-chip (SoC) market is showing significant growth with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during the forecast period; regional markets, however, are showing variable trends.
In North America and Europe, the market is experiencing slow performance due to maturity and saturation. Product and application awareness is the primary reason for declining demand in these two regions. The high number of patents from these two regions is a good indication of product maturity in Europe and North America.
Economic growth volatility is another reason for slow market growth the Asia-Pacific, Latin American and Middle Eastern markets, which will see better growth during the forecast period. Growth will be strong in India and China due to industrialization, population growth and high demand. In Asia, Japan holds the most patents for water-soluble polymer products. This is encouraging Japanese chemical manufacturers to expand their business in this region.
Report Scope
- An overview of the global market for mixed-signal SoC applications and a detailed study on node geometries
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Characterization and quantification of SoC application market by design, technology node, application and region
- Comparative study on digital vs manual signals
- Detailed information about the major factors influencing the market growth and recent developments within the industry
- Company profiles of the leading players in the industry, including Broadcom Corp., Intel Corp., Micron Technology Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor, and Toshiba Corp.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Reason for Doing This Study
- Information Sources
- Key Data from Secondary Sources
- Key Data from Primary Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Evolution, Roadmap and Summary
- Development and Evolution of Mixed-Signal SoC
- Report Summary
Chapter 3 Mixed-Signal SoC: Future and Growth Prospects
- Introduction
- Future Prospects
- Market Dynamics: Drivers and Restraints
- Market Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
Chapter 4 Mixed-Signal SoC by Design Combination Ratio
- Introduction
- Analog Digital Combination (Ratio-70:30)
- Analog Digital Combination (Ratio-30:70)
- Other Combination Ratios
Chapter 5 Mixed-Signal SoC by Technology Node
- Introduction
- 22 nm and Above
- 16 Less Than x Less Than Equal to 22
- 12 Less Than x Less Than Equal to 16
- 9 Less Than x Less Than Equal to 12
- Others
Chapter 6 Mixed-Signal SoC by Application
- Introduction
- Automotive
- Industrial
- Handheld Devices
- Communications
- Others
Chapter 7 Mixed-Signal SoC by Geography
- Introduction
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
Chapter 9 Mixed-Signal SoC Patent Analysis
- Patent Review by Region
- Important Patents on Mixed-Signal SoC Focusing Node Geometry
Companies Mentioned
- Broadcom
- Intel
- Micron Technology
- NXP
- Qualcomm
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- SK Hynix Inc.
- Taiwan Semiconductor
- Texas Instruments
- Toshiba
