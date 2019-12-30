Advanced Image-guided Surgery Systems Industry Study, 2019: Technology Highlights and Market Outlook to 2024
IGS is becoming a popular aid for surgeons, helping them to visualize the area they are working on with a controllable field of view. This is especially important in those cases in which the body part is very narrow, small or hidden, for example when the surgeon has to perform the dilation of a passageway (e.g., artery, sinus, eustachian tube, or larynx), the insertion of needles such as in liver ablation, a small incision or drilling.
Several technological advances that have occurred during the past twenty years, including higher resolution imaging, 3D imaging, and robotics, have contributed to the increasing demand for image-guided surgery systems. These innovations have allowed practitioners to receive useful feedback and have provided guidance for carrying out more effective and accurate surgeries.
Image-guided surgery is also becoming a sought-after technique for minimally invasive medical procedures since it permits to optimize the amount of tissue removed during surgery, minimizing negative side effects as well as the patient's discomfort and recovery time. In addition, to guide surgery instruments, IGS systems are also adopted for insertion of diagnostic, therapeutic, and biopsy devices or other products (e.g., imaging contrast agents) through channels created by the physician or naturally existing in the human body, such as intestines, colon, and circulatory system.
- An overview of the advanced image-guided surgery (IGS) systems and their widespread healthcare applications
- Regional dynamics of the global IGS technologies market covering regions, including the U.S., APAC, Europe and rest of the world with data estimation for 2019 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Current technologies assessment as well as outlining trends that are expected to contribute to market growth for these imaging technologies
- Discussion of various IGS imaging technologies and their most relevant applications in cancer treatment, neurology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otorhinolaryngology, oral-maxillofacial medicine, dentistry, gastroenterology, urology, gynecology, and cardiology
- Information on advantages and challenges in using these techniques together; as well as current and emerging trends within this spectrum
Chapter 1 Technology Highlights and Market Outlook
Image-guided Surgery Systems
Applications of Image-guided Surgery Systems
- Cancer Treatment
- Neurology
- Ophthalmology
- Orthopedics
- Otorhinolaryngology
- Oral-Maxillofacial Medicine and Dentistry
- Gastroenterology, Urology and Gynecology
- Cardiology
Types of Advanced Image-guided Surgery Systems
- 3D Imaging
- Fluorescence-guided Surgery
- Image-guided Surgery with Head-Mounted Displays
- Optical Coherence Tomography and 4D Imaging
- Mobile Image-guided Surgery
- Robot-assisted Surgery
- Hybrid Image-guided Surgery
- Multimodal Systems
Major Issues and Technological Trends
- Near-infrared Fluorescence Imaging
- Label-free Technologies
- Networking and Advanced Computing
- Theranostics
Recent Achievements due to Advanced Image-guided Surgery Systems
Market Outlook for Image-guided Surgery Systems
Table 1: Applications of Image-guided Surgery
Table 2: Current and Emerging Trends in Image-guided Surgery Technology
Table 3: Global Market for Image-guided Surgery Systems, by Region, Through 2024
Figure 1: Global Market Shares of Image-guided Surgery Systems, by Region, 2024
