INVESTOR ALERT: The Law Firm of Andrews & Springer LLC Announces That A Securities Fraud Class Action Has Been Filed Against Match Group, Inc. - MTCH

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrews & Springer LLC, a boutique securities class action law firm focused on representing shareholders nationwide, announced that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court, Northern District of Texas, Case No. 19-cv-02356, on behalf of investors of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQGS: MTCH) (“Match Group” or the “Company”).



A copy of the complaint is available from Andrews & Springer LLC or the Court.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.

On September 25, 2019, the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) announced through a press release that it had filed a lawsuit against Match.com for, among other things, (1) tricking people into paying for or upgrading a Match.com subscription by using artificial “love interest” ads, (2) failing to resolve disputed charges and (3) intentionally making it difficult for consumers to cancel their subscriptions. A copy of the FTC’s complaint can be accessed here. A copy of the FTC’s announcement can be accessed here. As a result of the lawsuit, the Company’s share price fell $1.39 per share on unusually high volume, to close at $71.44 on September 25, 2019.

According to the complaint, Match Group made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations and prospects. In particular, the Company failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company used fake love interest ads to convince customers to buy and upgrade subscriptions; (2) that the Company made it difficult and confusing for consumers to cancel their subscriptions; (3) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to be subject to regulatory scrutiny; (4) that the Company lacked adequate disclosure controls and procedures; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

