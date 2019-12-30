There were 125 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,100 in the last 365 days.

The Global Market for Graphene, Forecast to 2030: Competition, Production, Revenues, Markets, Applications, Producers and Product Developers

The "The Global Market for Graphene" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Graphene provides a complete analysis for the market for these exceptional materials, including competition, production, revenues, markets, applications, producers and product developers.

There are over 200 companies globally producing graphene materials or developing products incorporating graphene and this number is growing as OEMs witness the benefits offered by graphene. Recent product launches include graphene-based bicycle and automotive tires, sportswear, concrete, thermal coatings, smartphone batteries, supercapacitors, water filtration membranes and composites. Significant commercial benefits have been achieved by using a small amount of graphene including cost savings, thermal dissipation qualities, lightweight and noise reduction.

Major corporations including Ford (automotive composites) and Huawei (cooling films for smartphones) have integrated graphene into their products. Ford are the first mass-market automotive company to use graphene in an everyday vehicle - the F150 pick-up truck.

Report contents include:

  • Commercialized graphene products.
  • Graphene Quantum Dots.
  • Demand for graphene by market.
  • Global production capacities-historical, current and forecast to 2030.
  • Market segmentation by graphene type.
  • Stage of commercialization for graphene applications, from basic research to market entry.
  • Market drivers, trends and challenges, by end user markets.
  • Competitive landscape of graphene among other carbon-based additives (MWCNT, SWCNT, Carbon Fibers, Carbon Black, etc.)
  • In-depth market assessment of opportunities for graphene including tonnage demand by market, growth rates, pricing, most likely applications and market challenges.
  • Market demand in tonnes, USD, CAGR 2018-2030
  • In-depth company profiles, including products, capacities, and commercial activities.
  • Detailed forecasts for key growth areas, opportunities and user demand.
  • Assessment of applications for other 2D materials.
  • Over 200 company profiles including production, products, target markets.
  • Data on addressable markets for graphene (revenues), relevant applications, graphene technology fit and competition from other materials.
  • New information on demand by regional market.
  • The latest product and investment news.
  • Commercial production capacities by company, and by year, for Graphene Oxide, Graphene Nanoplatelets and CVD Graphene in tons and m2
  • Industrial collaborations and licence agreements
  • Markets targeted, by product developers and end users
  • Types of graphene produced, by producer
  • Graphene applications by industry, material, and product

Over 200 company profiles including:

  • Applied Graphene Materials plc
  • Bonbouton
  • Carbon Gates Technologies LLC
  • Carbon Waters
  • Directa Plus plc
  • Dotz Nano Ltd.
  • First Graphene Ltd
  • Grafoid, Inc.
  • Graphenall Co., Ltd.
  • Graphenea Nanomaterials
  • Gratomic, Inc.
  • Grolltex, Inc.
  • Haydale Limited
  • Paragraf Ltd.
  • Skeleton Technologies O
  • Standard Graphene
  • The Sixth Element (Changzhou) Materials Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd.
  • Versarien plc.
  • ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd.

Key Topics Covered

1 Research Methodology

2 Executive Summary

3 Graphene

4 Graphene Quantum Dots

5 Other 2-D Materials

6 Graphene Production

7 Graphene Market Structure and Routes to Commercialization

8 Regulations and Standards

9 Patents and Publications

10 Graphene Commercial Roadmap

11 End User Market Segment Analysis

12 3D Printing

13 Adhesives

14 Aviation and Aerospace

15 Automotive

16 Paints and Coatings

17 Composites

18 Conductive Films and Wearable Electronics

19 Conductive Inks

20 Graphene Transistors and Integrated Circuits

21 Memory Devices

22 Photonics

23 Batteries

24 Supercapacitors

25 Solar

26 Fuel Cells

27 Lighting

28 Oil and Gas

29 Filtration

30 Life Sciences and Biomedicine

31 Lubricants

32 Rubber and Tires

33 Sensors

34 Smart Textiles and Apparel

35 Construction

36 Graphene Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dzim48

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research. 

