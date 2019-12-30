Global $29.7Bn Frequency Converter Market Outlook, 2019-2024 - Breakdown by Type, End-use Industry & Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Frequency Converter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global frequency converter market was worth US$ 18.2 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 29.7 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 8.5% during 2019-2024.



Rising industrial usage of frequency converters is one of the key factors driving their market growth. There is an increasing demand for efficient electric machinery and technologically advanced equipment in the developing countries. The development of high-speed rails that require frequency converters to control the speed of engines, pumps and fans are further catalyzing the growth of the market.



Furthermore, the equipment is also being extensively used in the aerospace and defense industry where it is used for monitoring the activities of refinement axes. In the manufacturing sector, these converters are used to operate electrical machinery at varying speeds to enhance performance and overall productivity. Additionally, with the increasing trend of offshore wind power generation, the demand for the product has significantly grown.



Moreover, product innovations such as the integration of advanced output filters that dampen the common mode currents and simultaneously change the phase-to-phase voltage into a sinusoidal signal are also contributing to the growth of the market.



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ABB Ltd, General Electric Company, Aplab, Siemens, Danfoss, Magnus Power, Georator Corporation, Aelco, Piller, NR Electric, KGS Electronics, Avionic Instruments, Power System & Control, Sinepower, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report



How has the global frequency converter market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global frequency converter industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global frequency converter industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global frequency converter industry?

What is the structure of the global frequency converter industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global frequency converter industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Frequency Converter Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Use Industry

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Static Frequency Converter

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Rotary Frequency Converter

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

7.1 Aerospace and Defense

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Power and Energy

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Oil and Gas

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Traction

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Marine/Offshore

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Process Industry

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Market Trends

7.7.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 Europe

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 North America

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 ABB Ltd

13.3.2 General Electric Company

13.3.3 Aplab

13.3.4 Siemens

13.3.5 Danfoss

13.3.6 Magnus Power

13.3.7 Georator Corporation

13.3.8 Aelco

13.3.9 Piller

13.3.10 NR Electric

13.3.11 KGS Electronics

13.3.12 Avionic Instruments

13.3.13 Power System & Control

13.3.14 Sinepower



