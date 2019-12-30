2-Day Gen-Next Probiotics and Microbiome Congress (San Diego, CA, United States - February 6-7, 2020)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gen-Next Probiotics and Microbiome Congress" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



What are the essentials being missed out on?

Witness the major breakthroughs of microbial research and application pertaining to challenges like medicinal data interpretation, investment and regulatory hurdles faced by the practitioners. The intersection between emerging technology and discovery with the context of consumer interest. Detect the non-identified dysbiosis, to discover the potential areas under study for investments in Gut and Skin microbiome and its role as a diagnostic tool of pharmaceutical discovery.

Major breakthroughs of microbial research and applications

Challenges associated with medicinal data interpretation, investments and regulatory hurdles

Detection of non-identified dysbiosis to discover potential research areas with increasing investments in gut and skin microbiome

Join us at Gen-Next Probiotics and Microbiome Congress, 2020 to network with biotech, pharma, academicians and investors to exchange views and observe the most ingenious research and technologies. Understand what's happening. Witness the amalgamation of study focused on pharmaceutical and medicinal approaches of probiotics and the nutraceutical and consumer approaches along with the role of microbiome in clinical applications and preventative medicine.

Key Highlights

Microbial Innovations

Gut and Skin Microbiota

Regulatory Issues

Live Probiotic Technology

Strain Identification

Fecal Microbiota & Engineered Microbiome

Commercialization and Marketing

Who Should Attend?

Directors, Heads, Professors/Assistant Professors/Associate Professor, Research Scholars, Scientists from the departments of:

Microbiome discovery

Microbiome science

Microbiology

Human microbiome

Drug discovery

Therapeutics

Immunotherapy

Microbiology

Microbiome therapeutics

Microbiome

Gastroenterology

Immunology

Bioinformatics

Obstetrics

Neonatology

Pediatrics

Nutritionists/dieticians

Agenda



Day 1



07:55 - 08:55 Registration

08:55 - 09:00 Opening note

09:00 - 09:05 Opening remarks by Chairman

09:05 - 09:35 Keynote presentation



Emerging Trends in Microbiome



09:35 - 10:05 Microbiome in Preventative medicine- Pave the way towards Future and Beyond

10:05 - 10:35 Solution provider presentation

10:35 - 11:25 Morning refreshment and Networking

11:25 - 11:55 Use of Supply chain to produce treatments developed through live bacteria

11:55 - 12:25 Potential Role of Next-Generation Sequencing in Disease Diagnosis and Treatment

12:25 - 12:55 Solution provider presentation

12:55 - 13:55 Lunch and Networking



Developments in Microbiome Therapeutics



13:55 - 14:25 Rising Developments in Microbiome and Microglia Research: Implications for Neurodevelopmental Disorders

14:25 - 14:55 The Human Microbiome: A New Protagonist in managing Human Health

14:55 - 15:25 Solution provider presentation

15:25 - 15:55 Afternoon Refreshments and Networking

15:55 - 16:25 Panel Discussion: Microbiome therapeutics - just publicity or is it occurring?

16:25 - 16:55 Gut Microbiota and Cancer: From Pathogenesis to Therapy

16:55 - 17:25 Impact of the microbiome in the gut-brain axis

17:30 - 18:30 Drink Reception & Networking



Day 2



08:30 - 08:55 Registration



Clinical Application of Microbiome



09:05 - 09:35 Microbiome - A diagnostic tool of pharmaceutical R&D and discovery

09:35 - 10:05 Role of Skin Microbiota in cutaneous health and disease

10:05 - 10:35 Solution provider presentation

10:35 - 11:25 Morning refreshment and Networking

11:25 - 12:05 Panel Discussion: State of current Innovation and Future integration of microbiome-based approaches into Routine oncology practice

12:05 - 12:40 Clinical and preclinical trials result in immune-checkpoint and microbiome

12:40 - 13:10 Solution provider presentation

13:10 - 14:10 Lunch Break and Networking



Funding and Regulatory Hurdles



14:10 - 14:40 Working on 3 I's for success- Developing an IP strategy for attracting Insurers and Investors

14:40 - 15:10 Impact of current regulatory body on microbiome-based therapies

15:10 - 15:40 FDA in anticancer novel probiotics- A systematic overview

15:40 - 16:10 Emerging FDA regulations: Understanding the microbiome-based product regulations

Speakers



David Kyle, Executive Chairman and CSO, Evolve BioSystems, Inc

Masi Rajabi, Director of Microbiology, Nephron Pharmaceuticals

Dawn Bowdish, Assistant Professor, McMaster University

Maya Ivanjesku, Chief Scientific Officer, Dakota Biotech

Shailendra Singh (Shelly), Chief Operating Officer, MarketsandMarkets

Bharath Prithiviraj, Senior Scientist, Prime Discoveries

Ross Youngs, CEO & Founder, Biosortia Pharmaceuticals

Seth Crosby, Director, Research Collaborations, Washington University School of Medicine

Elliot Friedman, Senior Research Investigator, University of Pennsylvania

Peter Leighton, CEO, ProSperity Bioscience

Tal Korem, Assistant Professor, Columbia University

Chuck Collins, Professor, East Tennessee State University

Joseph C Ellis, Sr. Staff Scientist, OAK Ridge National Laboratory

Aubrey Levitt, CEO/Co-Founder, Postbiotics+

M. Andrea Azcarate-Peril, Director, Microbiome Core Facility, University of North Carolina

Arun Bhunia, Professor of Food Microbiology, Purdue University

A. Bruce Johnson, PhD, Corporate Vice President, Business Development, Animal Health Corporation

