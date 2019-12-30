Hong Kong Wound Dressing Market Estimated to Generate a Value of $27.1 Million by 2024 with a CAGR of 5.5%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hong Kong Wound Dressing Market Research Report: By Type, Application, End-User - Competition Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Hong Kong wound dressing market is predicted to reach a value of $27.1 million by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period (2019-2024).



The factors responsible for the growth of the market include the increasing incidence of traumatic injuries, rising geriatric population, and surging prevalence of diabetes. Wound dressings are used for the treatment of chronic, acute other types of wounds. They accelerate the healing of the wound by providing thermal insulation, absorbing exudates, preventing the entry of infectious agents, and allowing gaseous exchange.



On the basis of type, the Hong Kong wound dressing market is categorized into advanced and traditional products. During the historical period (2014-2018), the traditional wound dressing category dominated the market, in terms of value. Abdominal pads, sponges, bandages, and gauzes are included in this category. The faster growth is expected to be witnessed by advanced wound dressings (CAGR of 5.6%) during 2019-2024. This would be due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases here and the advanced and innovative applications of such products in the treatment of wounds.



The increasing prevalence of diabetes is among the major driving factors of the Hong Kong wound dressing market. As per the Centre of Health Protection, diabetes is one of the major causes of mortality and morbidity in Hong Kong. Furthermore, obese people have a higher probability of suffering from diabetes. Wound development in diabetic patients is rapid and they tend to heal slowly. For instance, diabetic foot ulcer, a chronic complication of diabetes mellitus, needs to be dressed frequently for effective management, thereby leading to the rising demand for wound dressings.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Type

1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Application

1.3.3 Market Segmentation by End User

1.3.4 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

1.3.5 Analysis Period

1.3.6 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.3.6.1 Value

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.2.1 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents

2.2.1.1 By industry participant

2.2.1.2 By company type

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 By Type

4.1.2 By Application

4.1.3 By End User

4.1.4 By Distribution Channel

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Trends

4.2.2 Drivers

4.2.3 Restraints

4.2.4 Opportunities

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4 Regulatory Overview

4.5 Wound Dressing Product Pricing



Chapter 5. Hong Kong Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Traditional Wound Dressing Market, by Type

5.1.2 Advanced Wound Dressing Market, by Type

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Wound Dressing Market for Chronic Wounds, by Type

5.2.2 Wound Dressing Market for Acute Wounds, by Type

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Wound Dressing Market in Hospitals and Specialty Clinics, by Type

5.4 By Distribution Channel



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Company Benchmarking Based on Product Offerings

6.2 Market Share of Advanced Wound Dressings, by Company

6.2.1 3M Company

6.2.2 ConvaTech Group Plc

6.2.3 Coloplast A/S

6.2.4 PAUL HARTMANN Asia-Pacific Ltd.

6.2.5 Winner Medical Co. Ltd.

6.2.6 Mlnlycke Health Care AB

6.2.7 Smith & Nephew plc

6.3 Market Share of Advanced Wound Dressings, by Hospital

6.3.1 Government Hospitals

6.3.1.1 Tuen Mun Hospital (TMH)

6.3.1.2 United Christian Hospital (UCH)

6.3.1.3 Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH)

6.3.1.4 Prince of Wales Hospital (PWH)

6.3.1.5 Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital (PYNEH)

6.3.1.6 Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH)

6.3.1.7 Queen Mary Hospital (QMH)

6.3.2 Private Hospitals

6.3.2.1 Evangel Hospital

6.3.2.2 Gleneagles Hong Kong Hospital

6.3.2.3 Hong Kong Adventist Hospital

6.3.2.4 Hong Kong Baptist Hospital

6.3.2.5 Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital Limited

6.3.2.6 Matilda & War Memorial Hospital

6.3.2.7 Precious Blood Hospital

6.3.2.8 St. Paul's Hospital

6.3.2.9 St. Teresa's Hospital

6.3.2.10 Union Hospital

6.3.2.11 Canossa Hospital

6.4 Strategic Developments of Key Players

6.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.4.2 Partnerships

6.4.3 Other Developments



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Coloplast A/S

7.2 3M Company

7.3 Paul Hartmann AG

7.4 Winner Medical Co. Ltd.

7.5 Mlnlycke Health Care AB

7.6 Smith & Nephew PLC

7.7 ConvaTec Group PLC

7.8 Allmed Medical Products Co. Ltd.

7.9 Zhende Medical Co. Ltd.

7.10 Wayson Medical Co. Ltd.



