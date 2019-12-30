There were 123 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,098 in the last 365 days.

The Monitor Report 2019 - Children's Media Use and Purchasing

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CHILDWISE The Monitor Report 2019 - Children's Media Use and Purchasing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A comprehensive annual report focused on children and young people's media consumption, purchasing habits and social issues.

Around 2000 children aged 5-16 in schools across the UK complete the survey, on topics as varied as their favourite apps, what they spend money on, sports played, and their views on education and employment.

The Monitor Report 2019 covers:

  • Technology
  • Websites and apps
  • YouTube
  • Gaming
  • Viewing habits
  • Services and content
  • Mobile phones
  • Music
  • Reading
  • Children's equipment
  • Money
  • Children's purchasing
  • Sport and activities
  • Health and wellbeing
  • Education and employment

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview and Summary

2. Introduction

3. Technology - Summary

4. Websites and Apps - Summary

5. Youtube - Summary

6. Gaming - Summary

7. Viewing Habits - Summary

8. Services and Content - Summary

9. Mobile Phones - Summary

11. Music - Summary

12. Reading - Summary

13. Childrens Equipment - Summary

14. Money - Summary

15. Children's Purchasing - Summary

16. Sport and Activities - Summary

17. Health and Wellbeing - Summary

18. Education and Employment - Summary

19. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8qebel

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Science


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.