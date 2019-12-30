The Monitor Report 2019 - Children's Media Use and Purchasing
A comprehensive annual report focused on children and young people's media consumption, purchasing habits and social issues.
Around 2000 children aged 5-16 in schools across the UK complete the survey, on topics as varied as their favourite apps, what they spend money on, sports played, and their views on education and employment.
The Monitor Report 2019 covers:
- Technology
- Websites and apps
- YouTube
- Gaming
- Viewing habits
- Services and content
- Mobile phones
- Music
- Reading
- Children's equipment
- Money
- Children's purchasing
- Sport and activities
- Health and wellbeing
- Education and employment
Key Topics Covered:
1. Overview and Summary
2. Introduction
3. Technology - Summary
4. Websites and Apps - Summary
5. Youtube - Summary
6. Gaming - Summary
7. Viewing Habits - Summary
8. Services and Content - Summary
9. Mobile Phones - Summary
11. Music - Summary
12. Reading - Summary
13. Childrens Equipment - Summary
14. Money - Summary
15. Children's Purchasing - Summary
16. Sport and Activities - Summary
17. Health and Wellbeing - Summary
18. Education and Employment - Summary
19. Appendix
