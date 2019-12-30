Europe, Middle East & Africa Regional Outlook 2020 - A Watershed Year in EMEA Ahead, but Opportunities Abound

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe, Middle East & Africa Regional Outlook 2020" country profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global - and by extension, Europe, Middle East, and Africa - economic outlook is on the verge of a potentially risky downturn. But although risks are tilted to the downside and uncertainty remains exceptionally high, EMEA will continue to offer opportunities for those ready to look deeper and focus more on the excellence in execution required to capture them. Improvements in major EMEA markets - Russia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa - will create some additional opportunities, even as Western Europe's outlook remains gloomy.

Segments and industries in the manufacturing and industrials sectors will be under severe pressure during the year, but opportunities in consumer goods, healthcare, and technologies will remain much more positive. Navigating this environment will require a very strong focus on identifying untapped opportunities and resilient segments; creating, communicating, and monetizing value in innovative ways; and remaining extremely agile as the external environment continues to pose risks.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Overview of EMEA's Outlook

View on EMEA

EMEA In the Global Context:

Consumer Spending Will Drive Growth in the Region

Government Spending Will Offer Opportunities

Business Investment Will Be Under Pressure

Inflation Will Ease

3. Priority Actions for 2020

1. Accelerate Top-Line Growth With Deeper Focus

2. Improve Route-to-Market Structure & Cost Efficiency

3. Improve Customer Centricity Across the Organization

4. Create and Monetize Value for Customers In New Ways

5. Integrate Contingencies Into 2020 Plans

4. Drivers of EMEA Performance in 2020

2019 Saw a Sharp Change in Growth Trends

Global Growth Will Remain Subdued in 2020

Oil Prices Are Unlikely to Increase Significantly

Expect Loose Monetary Policy

Exchange Rates Will Be Volatile

US-China Trade Wars Will Post Considerable Risks

Other US Policies to Monitor

Local Political Risks Will Linger in EMEA

5. Subregional Outlooks

Analyst View on Western Europe

Analyst View on Central Europe

Analyst View on CIS

Analyst View on the Middle East and North Africa

Analyst View on Sub-Saharan Africa

6. Industry Outlooks

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Industrials

Technology

7. About the Publisher

For more information about this country profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pp04y9

