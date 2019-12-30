Global Software-Defined Anything Market Size is Expected to Grow from 51.7 Billion in 2019 to USD 160.8 by 2024, at a CAGR of 25.5%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Software-Defined Anything (SDx) Market by Type (SDN, SD-WAN, and SDDC), End User (Service Providers and Enterprises (BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Education, Government, and Manufacturing)), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Software-Defined Anything (SDx) market size is expected to grow from 51.7 billion in 2019 to USD 160.8 by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.5% during the forecast period.

Increasing big data generation by enterprises and their increasing demand for virtualization and cloud in data centers to drive the market growth of SDx solutions

Organizations worldwide are increasingly adopting SDx solutions as these technologies were introduced to enable efficient policy-based creation, deletion, and management of data in private and public cloud infrastructure along with effective network management and control. Due to multi-fold benefits, the SDx market is showing growth across the globe.



By type, the Software-Defined Anything (SDDC) segment is expected to account for the highest market share during the forecast period

By type, the SDDC segment is expected to account for the highest market share during the forecast period. Organizations are widely adopting SDDC as they enable them to capitalize on the agility, elasticity, and scalability of cloud computing. Businesses are leveraging the chief advantages of SDDC that enable them to automate all functions with the help of intelligent software, speeding Information Technology (IT) resource provisioning and enhancement of operational management.



By enterprise, the retail enterprise segment to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period

By enterprise, the retail enterprise segment is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The companies in retail across the globe are increasingly adopting SDx solutions to enrich and curate the customer experience by using a huge amount of customer data available to them. They are opting for SDx solutions that help them speed up digital and in-store service delivery, reduce complexities, and build and maintain growing flexible network architecture.



By region, APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the widespread adoption of emerging technologies, such as cloud computing, big data analytics, and rising digital transformation in the region. Organizations are moving to a hybrid IT model, and the need to ensure secure, highly agile, and flexible network access to branch offices across the region has become more pivotal than ever. Strong, resilient networks are becoming the core of the organization's digital investment priorities as they race to build their presence in the region. Moreover, the presence of growing economies, such as China and India, which are rapidly implementing latest technologies due to the increasing internet penetration and improving customer demand, which is increasing big data, is also considered to be a key factor for the growth of the SDx market in the region.



The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in the following ways:

It comprehensively segments the SDx market and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and its subsegments across regions.

It would help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

It would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their positions in the market. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, new service developments, partnerships, and acquisitions.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regions Covered

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency Considered

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Breakup and Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Market Forecast

2.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.6 Assumptions for the Study

2.7 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Global SD WAN Market

4.2 Market By Deployment Type, 2018

4.3 Market in North America, By End User and Country

4.4 Market in Europe, By End User and Country

4.5 Market in Asia Pacific, By End User and Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 Software Defined WAN Application Areas



6 SD WAN Market By Network Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Multiprotocol Label Switching

6.3 Broadband

6.4 Long-Term Evolution

6.5 Hybrid



7 SD WAN Market By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Solutions

7.3 Services



8 SD WAN Market By Deployment Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premises

8.3 Cloud



9 SD WAN Market By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Service Providers

9.3 Enterprises



10 SD WAN Market Geographic Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 Rest of the World



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.2 Strength of Product Portfolio (29 Players)

11.3 Business Strategy Excellence (29 Players)

11.4 Ranking of Key Players for the SD WAN Market, 2018



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Cisco

12.2 VMware

12.3 Silver Peak

12.4 Aryaka

12.5 Nokia

12.6 Oracle

12.7 Huawei

12.8 Infovista

12.9 Citrix

12.10 Juniper Networks

12.11 Fortinet

12.12 HPE

12.13 Fatpipe

12.14 Riverbed

12.15 Cloudgenix

12.16 Versa Networks

12.17 Adaptiv Networks

12.18 Peplink

12.19 Lavelle Networks

12.20 Martello

12.21 Mushroom Networks

12.22 Zenlayer

12.23 Bigleaf



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y4plqh

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.