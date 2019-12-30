Global Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 25.2% to Reach USD 29.8 Billion by 2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market by Equipment, Propulsion, Application (Construction, Mining, and Agriculture), Battery Type, Battery Capacity (<50 kWh, 50 - 200 kWh, 200 - 500 kWh, >500 kWh), Power Output, Electric Tractor - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increase in mining and construction application and need for infrastructure development in developing countries is expected to drive the market for off-highway vehicles while increasing stringency in emission regulations to drive the demand for electric and hybrid equipment



Emission regulations have a significant impact on mining equipment. Growing environmental concerns and awareness of the harmful effects of equipment emissions have forced engine and equipment manufacturers to develop engines that comply with emission norms. Alternatively, the need to comply with stringent emission norms has shifted the focus of manufacturers on electrical equipment.



The <50 hp segment is estimated to be the largest market during the forecast period, by power output



An electric motor is a device used in hybrid and electric vehicles to convert electrical energy into mechanical energy. Most of the hybrid and electric off-highway vehicles are equipped with one or sometimes two electric motors, depending on vehicle specifications. Currently, electrification is primarily observed in small and compact vehicles. Motors generating an output of <50 hp are generally used in small off-highway electric and hybrid vehicles. These types of electric and hybrid off-highway vehicles have the largest market in Europe. Caterpillar, Komatsu, John Deere, Sandvik, and Solectrac are the leading OEMs for off-highway electric and hybrid vehicles.



The 50-200 kWh segment is estimated to be the second-largest market for off-highway electric vehicles, by battery capacity



The 50-200 kWh segment of off-highway electric vehicles is estimated to account for the second-largest market value in 2019, owing to the higher demand for small- and mid-range off-highway equipment in countries such as China, India, and the US. In addition, as per MarketsandMarkets analysis, Asia Pacific accounted for about more than 30% of the total sales of this battery capacity, in terms of volume.



North America: The largest off-highway electric vehicle market during the forecast period



North America is expected to lead the off-highway electric vehicle market, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The construction and mining equipment demand in North America is expected to increase due to measures adopted by the US that have increased the demand for domestically extracted minerals and infrastructure development. The US is estimated to be the largest market for off-highway electric vehicles in North America. US-based Caterpillar Inc. offers its full range of off-highway equipment across the globe. In addition, with upcoming stringent emission norms for fuel economy in the country, companies are trying harder to manufacture electric and hybrid equipment for the domestic market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The study provides qualitative and quantitative analyses of the off-highway electric vehicle represented in terms of volume (Units) and value (USD million)

The report will help market leaders and new entrants by providing them the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall off-highway electric vehicle market and subsegments

The 10 key companies that have a significant impact on the market have been profiled along with their financial structures, recent developments, and product portfolios

The report covers the competitive landscape, which reflects the market share analysis of leading players along with the dominant strategies adopted by these stakeholders to retain their positions

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Product Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Secondary Data

2.3 Primary Data

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.6 Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market

4.2 Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market in Asia Pacific, By Equipment and Country

4.3 Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market, By Region

4.4 Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market, By Equipment

4.5 Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market, By Application

4.6 Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market, By Propulsion

4.7 Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market, By Power Output

4.8 Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market, By Battery Capacity

4.9 Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market, By Battery Technology



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics



6 Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Mining

6.3 Construction

6.4 Gardening

6.5 Agriculture



7 Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market, By Equipment

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Dump Truck

7.3 Dozer

7.4 Excavator

7.5 Motor Grader

7.6 Lhd

7.7 Loader

7.8 Lawn Mower

7.9 Sprayer

7.10 Tractor



8 Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market, By Battery Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Lithium-Ion

8.3 Nickel Metal Hydride

8.4 Lead-Acid

8.5 Others



9 Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market, By Battery Capacity

9.1 Introduction

9.2 <50 Kwh

9.3 50-200 Kwh

9.4 200-500 Kwh

9.5 >500 Kwh



10 Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market, By Propulsion Type

10.1 Introduction

10.1.2 Assumptions

10.2 Battery Electric

10.3 Hybrid Electric



11 Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market, By Power Output

11.1 Introduction

11.2 <50 Hp

11.3 50-150 Hp

11.4 150-300 Hp

11.5 >300 Hp



12 Electric Tractor Market, By Equipment

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Lawn Mower

12.3 Sprayer

12.4 Tractor



13 Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market, By Region

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Asia Pacific

13.3 Europe

13.4 North America

13.5 Rest of the World (RoW)



14 Recommendation Chapter

14.1 Asia Pacific Will Be the Key Region for Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market

14.2 Electrification in Underground Mining Equipment Will Be A New Hot Bed for Ohv Manufacturers

14.3 Conclusion

14.4 Revenue Shift in Industry Stakeholders



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Overview

15.2 Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market: Market Ranking Analysis

15.3 Competitive Scenario

15.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

15.5 Strength of Product Portfolio

15.6 Business Strategy Excellence



16 Company Profiles

16.1 Hitachi Construction Machinery

16.2 Caterpillar

16.3 Komatsu

16.4 JCB

16.5 Volvo Construction Equipment

16.6 Deere & Company

16.7 Cnh Industrial

16.8 Sandvik

16.9 Liebherr

16.10 Epiroc

16.11 Additional Companies

16.11.1 Americas

16.11.1.1 Terex

16.11.2 Europe

16.11.2.1 Deutz AG

16.11.2.2 Atlas Copco

16.11.2.3 Fendt

16.11.2.4 Husqvarna

16.11.2.5 Stihl Holding AG and Co. Kg

16.11.2.6 Exel Industries

16.11.3 Asia Oceania

16.11.3.1 Xcmg

16.11.3.2 Sumitomo Heavy Industries

16.11.3.3 Doosan

16.11.3.4 Sany Heavy Industries

16.11.3.5 Kubota

16.11.3.6 Beml

16.11.3.7 Zoomlion



