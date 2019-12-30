Growing Demand for Automating Repetitive Task of Marketing Processes are Expected to Drive the Growth of the Marketing Automation Market by 13.9%, 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marketing Automation Market by Component (Software, Services), Organization Size, Applications (Lead Nurturing & Lead Scoring, Email Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Analytics & Reporting, Campaign Management), Industry & Region - Global Forecast to 202" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global marketing automation market size is expected to grow from an estimated value of USD 3.3 billion in 2019 to USD 6.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period.



The marketing automation market is driven by various factors, such as leveraging advanced technologies to automating repetitive task of marketing processes and need for personalized marketing to maximize returns by reaching the target audience. However, the security and privacy concerns for confidential data can hinder the growth of the market.



The retail and consumer goods segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The retail and consumer goods industry is expected to contribute and grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Companies are leveraging the industry-ready technology to enhance user experience and ensure that the customers do not switch to any of their competitors.



The industry is expanding through online marketing and look forward to having more visitors, achieve improved quality traffic, and increase conversion rates. Thus, marketers are focusing on targeting customers using different online channels and sources to reach out and convert prospects to improve sales. However, not all the channels are equally effective to target the audience. Hence, measuring the impact of marketing campaigns across the channel is extremely important for retailers to improve their RoI and use effective marketing channels for targeting audience.



Moreover, the industry deals with a large amount of customer data, that helps in predicting the customers' behaviors and patterns through which it provides personalized experiences to its customer. Hence, marketing automation in the retail and consumer industry has a unique role in the overall business operations and is expected to deliver a higher RoI than traditional offline marketing.



The software segment expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period



Nowadays, marketers across industries have started utilizing marketing automation software to understand customers' journey, measure the effectiveness of their marketing campaigns, and generate maximum leads. The vendors in the market offer marketing automation software as standalone software or integrated with other all-inclusive marketing solutions as an advanced feature. The software helps enterprises to find the best possible marketing channels to better engage with their customers.



The marketing automation software facilitates enterprises to significantly reduce the time and cost needed to target their customers. Moreover, marketing automation also helps organizations in analyzing the behavior of their customers and thereby enhances the customer experience. This section covers the market analysis of marketing automation software that is being used across the regions.



APAC expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period



The marketing automation market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the growing need for advanced marketing solution. Marketing automation solution enables an organization to improve RoI, increase in customer engagement, generate more leads, and high conversion rates. The APAC region is expected to experience extensive growth opportunities during the forecast period. Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) and China have emerged as undisputed leaders in the marketing automation market.



Key Benefits

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall marketing automation market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency Considered

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Market Forecast

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

2.6 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Marketing Automation Market

4.2 North America: Market By Application and Country

4.3 Market Major Countries



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 Industry Trends



6 Marketing Automation Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Software

6.3 Services



7 Marketing Automation Market By Organization Size

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Large Enterprises

7.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



8 Marketing Automation Market By Deployment Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premises

8.3 Cloud



9 Marketing Automation Market By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Campaign Management

9.3 Email Marketing

9.4 Lead Nurturing and Lead Scoring

9.5 Social Media Marketing

9.6 Inbound Marketing

9.7 Analytics and Reporting

9.8 Others



10 Marketing Automation Market, By Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.3 IT and Telecom

10.4 Retail and Consumer Goods

10.5 Travel and Hospitality

10.6 Healthcare and Life Sciences

10.7 Education

10.8 Media and Entertainment

10.9 Manufacturing

10.10 Others



11 Marketing Automation Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.6 Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Scenario

12.1.1 New Product Launches

12.1.2 Business Expansions

12.1.3 Acquisitions

12.1.4 Partnerships and Collaborations

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.2.1 Visionary Leaders

12.2.2 Innovators

12.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.2.4 Emerging Companies



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Adobe

13.3 HubSpot

13.4 Salesforce

13.5 SAS

13.6 Oracle

13.7 Acoustic

13.8 Act-On Software

13.9 Sendinblue

13.10 ActiveCampaign

13.11 SimplyCast

13.12 ClickDimensions

13.13 LeadSquared

13.14 Keap

13.15 GetResponse

13.16 Ontraport

13.17 SharpSpring

13.18 Net-Results



