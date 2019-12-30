WebRTC World Markets to 2026: Demand for WebRTC is Expected to Rise Significantly Among End-users, Owing to Its Open Source Nature and High Compatibility with Multiple Devices

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "WebRTC Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an analysis of the global WebRTC market for the period from 2016 to 2026, wherein the period from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. Data for 2016 is provided as historical information.

The report covers all the major trends and technologies that play a major role in the growth of the WebRTC market over the forecast period. It also highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market's growth during this period. The study provides a holistic perspective of the growth of the WebRTC market throughout the forecast period in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Mn), across Asia Pacific (Asia Pacific), South America (SA), North America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa (Middle East & Africa).

Market Insights



The application of WebRTC has increased remarkably in both telecom and unified communication applications and is expected to continue expanding in the coming years, stimulating the market to grow further. Over the next few years, the demand for WebRTC is expected to rise significantly among end-users, owing to its open source nature and high compatibility with multiple devices, which is likely to augment the market in the near future. Voice, video, and data sharing are key WebRTC solutions provided by market players across the world. The demand for video WebRTC solutions is higher than other types of solutions.

Based on solution, the WebRTC market has been categorized into voice, video, and data sharing. In terms of platform provider, the WebRTC market has been classified into browser platform provider, mobile platform provider, and unified communication platform provider. The unified communication segment is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, owing to the integration of WebRTC technology with the traditional telephony network. End-use industries adopt unified communications in order to have real- time conversations with others using mobile phones or computers. In terms of end-use industry, the webRTC market can be segmented into the telecommunications, IT, health care, e-commerce, education, media & entertainment, BFSI, and others.

In terms of country, the market in North America has been divided into the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Similarly, the market in Europe has been divided into Germany, the U.K., France, and the Rest of Europe. The market in Asia Pacific has been segmented into China, Japan, India, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa covers the GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. Similarly, South America includes Brazil and the Rest of South America.

The report also includes competitive profiling of major players operating in the WebRTC market. Important business strategies adopted by key players, their market positioning, and recent developments have also been identified in the research report.

The major players in the WebRTC market include Acano Ltd., Google Incorporation, TokBox, Twilio, Avaya, Inc., Cafex Communications Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dialogic Corporation, Frozen Mountain, Genband US LLC, Oracle Corporation, Quobis Networks, S.L, and Sinch AB, TeleStax, Inc..

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



1.1. Market Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Market Taxonomy - Segment Definitions

2.2. Research Methodology

2.2.1. List of Primary and Secondary Sources

2.3. Key Assumptions for Data Modelling



3. Executive Summary : Global WebRTC Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Global Market - Macro Economic Factors Overview

4.2.1. World GDP Indicator - For Top 20 Economies

4.2.2. Global ICT Spending (US$ Bn), 2012, 2018, 2026

4.2.3. Key Regional Socio-Political-Technological Developments and Their Impact Considerations

4.3. Technology/Product Roadmap

4.4. Market Factor Analysis

4.4.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.2. PESTEL Analysis

4.4.3. Ecosystem Analysis

4.5. Market Dynamics (Growth Influencers)

4.5.1. Drivers

4.5.2. Restraints

4.5.3. Opportunities

4.5.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers & Restraints

4.6. Regulations and Policies

4.7. Global WebRTC Market Analysis and Forecast, 2016 - 2026

4.7.1. Market Revenue Analysis (US$ Bn)

4.7.1.1. Historic Growth Trends, 2012-2017

4.7.1.2. Forecast Trends, 2018-2026

4.8. Market Attractiveness Analysis - by Region/Country (Global/North America/Europe/Asia Pacific/Middle East & Africa/South America)

4.8.1. By Region/Country

4.8.2. By Solution

4.8.3. By Platform Provider

4.8.4. By End-use Industry

4.9. Market Outlook

4.10. Competitive Scenario and Trends

4.10.1. WebRTC Market Concentration Rate

4.10.1.1. List of New Entrants

4.10.2. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansions



5. Global WebRTC Market Analysis and Forecast, by Solution

5.1. Overview & Definitions

5.2. Key Segment Analysis

5.3. WebRTC Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Solution, 2016 - 2026

5.3.1. Voice

5.3.2. Video

5.3.3. Data Sharing



6. Global WebRTC Market Analysis and Forecast, by Platform Provider

6.1. Overview & Definitions

6.2. Key Segment Analysis

6.3. WebRTC Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Platform Provider, 2016 - 2026

6.3.1. Browser Platform Provider

6.3.2. Mobile Platform Provider

6.3.3. Unified Communication Platform Provider



7. Global WebRTC Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-use Industry

7.1. Overview Key Segment Analysis

7.2. WebRTC Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by End-use Industry, 2016 - 2026

7.2.1. Telecommunication

7.2.2. Information Technology

7.2.3. Healthcare

7.2.4. E-commerce

7.2.5. Education

7.2.6. Media & Entertainment

7.2.7. Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

7.2.8. Others (Energy & Transportation)



8. Global WebRTC Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

8.1. Overview

8.2. Key Segment Analysis

8.3. WebRTC Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Region, 2016 - 2026

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Europe

8.3.3. Asia Pacific

8.3.4. Middle East and Africa

8.3.5. South America



9. North America WebRTC Market Analysis and Forecast



10. Europe WebRTC Market Analysis and Forecast



11. Asia Pacific WebRTC Market Analysis and Forecast



12. Middle East and Africa (MEA) WebRTC Market Analysis and Forecast



13. South America WebRTC Market Analysis and Forecast



14. Competition Landscape

14.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix

14.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Company (2017)



15. Company Profiles

15.1. Acano Ltd.

15.1.1. Basic Overview

15.1.2. Revenue

15.1.3. Strategy

15.2. Avaya, Inc.

15.3. Cafex Communications Inc.

15.4. Citrix Systems Inc.

15.5. Dialogic Corporation

15.6. Frozen Mountain

15.7. Genband US LLC

15.8. Oracle Corporation

15.9. Quobis Networks, S.L

15.10. Sinch AB

15.11. TeleStax, Inc.

15.12. TokBox Inc.

15.13. Twilio, Inc.

15.14. Google Inc.



16. Key Takeaways



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mw7m7p

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.