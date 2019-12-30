United States Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market Analysis Report, 2019-2024 - Market Share Leaders for MCAD, cPDm, S&A, CAM, Digital Manufacturing, and Systems Integrators/Resellers/VARs

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2019 United States Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market Analysis Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States PLM Market Analysis Report provides a comprehensive assessment of the PLM market in the United States and includes over 25 tables and charts. Tables highlight investments in PLM-related software and services for the PLM market, as well as for the major PLM market sub-segments.

The report also provides five-year forecasts for PLM investments. In addition, the estimates of revenue performance are presented for the various solution providers to the PLM market and its sub-segments.



The PLM Market Analysis Report includes:

Introduction - a description of the report and a summary of its contents

Market Statistics - overall market numbers and analysis for the year with industry breakdown for the Automotive, Machinery, Aerospace & Defense, and High-Tech & Electronics industries

Market Sector Information - covering cPDm, MCAD, Simulation & Analysis, Digital Manufacturing, and CAM

Leading PLM Solution Providers - estimates of the revenues of leading PLM solution providers plus estimates by industry and software categories

Segment Leaders - estimates of the market share leaders for MCAD, cPDm, S&A, CAM, Digital Manufacturing, and Systems Integrators/Resellers/VARs

Forecast - a five-year PLM market forecast by sector

This publication will be of interest to:

PLM solution and service providers who are targeting or already have a presence in the United States

Financial institutions and analysts

Mergers and acquisitions specialists

Industrial companies who would like to understand the PLM competitive landscape in the United States

Corporate libraries and academic institutions

Key Topics Covered



Introduction

Market Definition

PLM Solution Market Segments

PLM Market Analysis

Measuring the PLM Market

The Effect of Exchange Rates

Update on Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A)

Measuring PLM Market Growth

Forecast Assumptions

2018 PLM Market Review

2018 PLM Market Results and Forecast

2018 PLM Geographic Analysis

Additional author Comments on the Overall PLM Market

Analysis of the PLM Market for County

cPDm Segment of the Country PLM Market

Digital Manufacturing Segment of the Country PLM Market

SI/Reseller/VAR Segment of the Country PLM Market

Tools Segment of the Country PLM Market

Mechanical Computer-Aided Design (MCAD) - Results and Forecast

Non-Bundled CAM - Results and Forecast

Simulation & Analysis - Results and Forecast

Solution Provider Analysis

Top 10 PLM Providers in Country

Global PLM Mindshare Leaders

PLM SI/Reseller/VAR Providers

cPDm Provider Analysis

Digital Manufacturing Provider Analysis

Tools Providers Analysis

PLM Market by Industry Analysis

Industry-Specific PLM Market Results



Companies Mentioned



Accenture

Addnode

Akokui Alpha

Altair

ANSYS

Aras

Autodesk

BobCAD-CAM

Capgemini

CENIT

CGTech

Cimatron

CNC Software

Dassault Systmes

Deloitte Consulting

DXC Technology

ESI Group

Fujitsu Limited

HCL

IBM

IFS AB

Infor

ITC Infotech

L&T Technology Services

Lectra

MathWorks

Nihon Unisys

Oracle

PTC

Rand

SAP

Siemens PLM

Tata Technologies

TCS

Tech Mahindra

Vero Software

Wipro

