2-Day Next Gen Immuno-Oncology Congress (London, United Kingdom - March 12-13, 2020) - Invites 100+ Immuno-Oncology Professionals, 30+ Expert Speakers, and 15+ Solution/Technology Providers

Last year, the 3rd Annual Next Gen Immuno-Oncology Congress discussed the latest updates in the development of Monoclonal Antibodies, ADC's, Bispecific Antibodies, Immune Checkpoint inhibitors, and Cellular Therapy. The Congress also focused on various combination strategies, pre-clinical and translational immune-oncology developments, updates in cellular and viral therapies, vaccine development and personalized immunotherapy.

30+ experts from academia and industry will be presenting their current work in Immuno-Oncology, Latest updates on regulatory guidelines and approvals, Validation markers for tumor-derived T-cell subpopulations, NextGen T-Cell and CAR-T Cell therapy, Personalized Medicine, Biomarkers and Cancer Immunotherapy

Opportunity to develop long-lasting business relationships and networking opportunities with researchers, scientists, clinicians, academicians and professionals from Pharmaceutical companies, Bio-pharma companies, Universities, and Research institutes.

Over 20 presentations, round-tables, and panel discussions focused on the key opportunities and challenges in biomarker research, Validation methods and innovative tools in IO Discovery, Oral T-Cell Therapies for the Treatment of Cancer Patients and Discovery of novel bispecific antibody molecules to boost anti-tumor immunity.

This year, the 4th Annual Next Gen Immuno-Oncology Congress will focus on New Immuno-Oncology Developments, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors & Combination Therapy, Updates in Antibody development & New Antibody formats, NextGen T-Cell & CAR-T Cell therapy, Personalized Medicine, Biomarkers and Cancer Immunotherapy.

This two-day event will invite 100+ Immuno-Oncology professionals, 30+ expert speakers, and 15+ solution/technology providers to a unique platform to deliver niche buyer-seller ecosystem in the biomarker Industry.

