TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces an Update to a Significant Shareholder

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM & TSX: “TGL” & NASDAQ: “TGA” Energy Corporation ("TransGlobe" or the “Company”) understands that as of December 18, 2019, BLR Partners LP, through various funds, individuals and/or institutional clients of the foregoing, beneficially own an aggregate interest in 3,656,160 common shares of the Company, which represents approximately 5.0% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.



The above information is based on the Company’s understanding of BLR Partners LP 13F Securities and Exchange Commission filing, dated 27 December 2019.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer) 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: TransGlobe Energy Corporation 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate) Non-UK issuer x 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”) An acquisition or disposal of voting rights x An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify): Total number of voting rights of issuer changed as a result of completion of tender offer. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name BLR Partners LP City and country of registered office (if applicable) Houston, Texas, USA 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 18/12/2019 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 27/12/2019 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.0% 5.0% 72,542,071 Position of previous notification (if

applicable) n/a n/a n/a







8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) CA8936621066 3,656,160 5.0% SUBTOTAL 8. A



B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration

date Exercise/

Conversion Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8. B 1





B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration

date Exercise/

Conversion Period Physical or cash

settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8.B.2





9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an “X”) Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) X Name % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Bradley L. Radoff 5.0% 5.0% BLR Partners LP BLRPart, LP BLRGP Inc. Fondren Management, LP FMLP Inc. The Radoff Family Foundation





10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional information





Place of completion Houston, Texas, USA Date of completion 27/12/2019

About TransGlobe



TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

For further information, please contact:



Investor Relations

Telephone: +1 403.444.4787

Email: investor.relations@trans-globe.com

Web site: http://www.trans-globe.com TransGlobe Energy Via FTI Consulting Randy Neely, President and Chief Executive Officer Eddie Ok, Chief Financial Officer Canaccord Genuity (Nomad & Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7523 8000 Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor James Asensio FTI Consulting (Financial PR) +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Ben Brewerton transglobeenergy@fticonsulting.com Genevieve Ryan

