Dr. Martha Latz of A Unique Therapy Center to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guess what? 2020 is quickly approaching and we will be getting dressed up in our holiday finest ready to ring in the new year, celebrate, and dance the night away with loved ones as we watch the ball drop in Times Square. But New Years can also be a lonely time for those of us who are suffering from depression, heartache, or feeling stuck in unsatisfying relationships. Since New Years is a time for us to self-reflect we may be feeling somewhat disappointed in our unkept resolutions, perceived lack of accomplishments, and unfulfilled dreams. In her next 3 part series psychology expert Dr. Martha Latz covers how we can beat the New Year’s Eve dreaded midnight kiss and look to the year ahead with clarity, hope, and enthusiasm.

“In order to feel joy over the upcoming year ahead we should take a more realistic and less serious approach,” says Dr. Latz. "For instance, last New Year’s resolutions may have been a disappointment because we set unrealistic expectations for ourselves. This in turn places us in an almost impossible position to stick to our resolutions and implies we will either succeed or fail. Instead of making resolutions why not say 'I have a choice and I choose to get healthier,’ or ‘I choose to get a better job.' Having more options helps lessen our stress and avoids putting us under so much pressure.”

Dr. Latz says why not look towards the future enthusiastically by asking 'What else is possible in the upcoming New Year?' Opening up more opportunity will most certainly bring us closer to reaching our goals. What we really need to ask ourselves is, are we genuinely clear on what we want? Once we figure out our goals and aspirations it’s best to implement a logical plan. Our objections to our plans only count when we are proactive in making them come to fruition.

During this fun filled time of festivities dealing with relationship issues can actually bum us out. Dr. Latz cautions those who are single not to anticipate that a relationship will magically happen in the coming year but rather to take it slow and ponder the relationship we wish to acquire. Logically, with such frigid winter weather most of us will have more interest in getting home after work then meeting up for dinner with a potential mate or partner. Best to take everything one step at a time to avoid hooking up with a new partner in haste and later regretting it.

As New Year draws closer this is also a time when many couples break up or have affairs as they scrutinize their existing relationships and consider new ones hoping for something more exciting. Before letting your relationships drift further apart consider trying to communicate more effectively with your current partner and invest time with one another like going on a fun filled romantic date night. Remember, there once were wonderful sparks. Who knows, there just may be again. It’s absolutely worth a try!

.

Then there is the traditional New Year’s Eve kiss that happens at the stroke of midnight and if you have no one for that kiss you may feel awkward and self-conscious. You end up grabbing someone you would have never kissed but you did it just because the clock was striking midnight. As you both part from that kiss, you can’t even look at each other or get away fast enough and you end up feeling worse. A much better idea is hanging out with other singles, toasting champagne, and creating Instagram worthy moments.

“Another sure fire way to feel good is through our wardrobe,” say Dr. Latz. “Most of us tend to wear black during the winter because it’s such a forgiving color but why not add a pop of brightness to your outfit like a yellow scarf or funky socks that can boost our mood and even those of the people around us.”

Another reason individuals may feel down hearted is after the New Years’ parties are over and settling back into a mundane routine can make us feel restless and jaded. Having a little gathering with friends around mid-January will keep us socially connected and certainly perk us up. We can always make time to have fun and enjoy life, says Dr. Latz.

“That which you seek is absolutely within your grasp. Keeping your spirits high and ringing in the New Year is a magnificent possibility as long as we make certain to stay positive, realistic, and determined to look towards the future with a clear vision for ourselves and our loved ones because life is certainly meant to be enjoyed. So lets get ready to ring in 2020 with joyful hearts and prepare for a wonderful future ahead.”



CUTV News Radio will feature Dr. Martha Latz in a series of interviews with Jim Masters on Monday December 30th at 1 p.m. EST and on Monday January 6th at 1 p.m. EST with Doug Llewelyn and on Monday January 13th at 1 p.m. EST with Jim Masters

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information on our guest please visit www.auniquetherapycenter.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.