South Carolina US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Appeals to a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in South Carolina to Call for Direct Access to the Lawyers at KVO If They Also Had Heavy Asbestos Exposure-Get Compensated

COLUMBIA , SOUTH CAROLINA , USA, February 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The South Carolina US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "Most US Navy Veterans with lung cancer in South Carolina are not aware that they might receive significant financial compensation if they had heavy exposure to asbestos while serving in the navy. The compensation for a Navy Veteran like this could exceed a hundred thousand dollars-especially if the Veteran was exposed to asbestos in a ship's engine room, on a submarine or at a shipyard-as we would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303." https://SouthCarolina.USNavyLungCancer.Com

To get the financial compensation job done for a Navy Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer in South Carolina the South Carolina US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate has endorsed the amazing lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for Navy Veterans and people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma nationwide and they work overtime for their clients. For direct access to the remarkable attorneys at the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The South Carolina US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is offering the following free services for a Navy Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer in South Carolina:

* “We will assist with VA Disability payments.”

* “We will assist a Navy Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer get organized about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. We call this service the ‘list’ and it is this information that becomes the basis for an asbestos exposure lung cancer compensation claim as we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303.” https://SouthCarolina.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The South Carolina US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate's free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Columbia, Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Rock Hill, Greenville, Hilton Head or anywhere in South Carolina. https://SouthCarolina.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in South Carolina include US Navy Veterans, civilian employees Charleston Navy Base, a worker at one of South Carolina’s dozen+ power plants, at a industrial facility, a worker at one of South Carolina’s half dozen pulp and paper mills, a public utility worker, or as a plumber, a boiler technician, welder, as a auto repairman, as a electrician, or in the construction industry. Typically, the exposure took place in the 1950′s, 1960′s, 1970′s, or 1980′s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact." https://USNavyLungCancer.Com



States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.



