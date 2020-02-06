Rhode Island US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Offers Direct Access to the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste For a Navy Veteran in Rhode Island with Lung Cancer-Who Had Heavy Exposure to Asbestos-Get Compensated

"We fear most Navy Veterans with asbestos exposure lung cancer will never get compensated. Most of these men are over 60 years old and we worry they never connect their lung cancer to asbestos.” — Rhode Island US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

PROVIDENCE , RHODE ISLAND , USA, February 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rhode Island US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is offering a Navy Veteran with lung cancer in Rhode Island direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste if while serving in the navy the Veteran had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos. There could be significant compensation for a person like this that could exceed one hundred thousand dollars-even if the Veteran smoked cigarettes.

The remarkable lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for Navy Veterans and or people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and they work overtime for their clients. For direct access to the amazing lawyers at the law for of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Rhode Island US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We fear most Navy Veterans with asbestos exposure lung cancer will never get compensated. Most of these men are over 60 years old and we worry that the Veteran or their family will never connect their lung cancer to asbestos exposure. We want people like this to get compensated. If you have lung cancer or this is your family member or friend, please call us anytime at 800-714-0303 if the person had heavy exposure to asbestos." https://RhodeIsland.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The Rhode Island US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is offering the following free services for a Navy Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Rhode Island:

* “We will assist with VA Disability payments.”

* “We will assist a Navy Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer get organized about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. We call this service the ‘list’ and it is this information that becomes the basis for an asbestos exposure lung cancer compensation claim as we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303.” https://RhodeIsland.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The Rhode Island US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate's free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Providence, Warwick, Cranston, Pawtucket or anywhere in Rhode Island. https://RhodeIsland.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Rhode Island include US Navy Veterans, civilian employees at Naval Station Newport, power plant workers, shipyard workers, maritime workers, oil refinery workers, industrial workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, welders, insulators, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact." https://USNavyLungCancer.Com



States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.