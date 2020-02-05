Pennsylvania US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges A Navy Veteran or Person in Pennsylvania With Asbestos Exposure Lung Cancer to Call for Direct Access to the Law Firm of KVO-Get Compensated

"We are urging a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer anywhere in Pennsylvania to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 if they had heavy exposure to asbestos while serving in the navy or at work.” — Pennsylvania US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

PITTSBURGH , PENNSYLVANIA, USA, February 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Pennsylvania US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate, "We are urging a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer anywhere in Pennsylvania to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 if they had heavy exposure to asbestos while serving in the navy or at work. Financial compensation for a person like this could exceed a hundred thousand dollars but we fear most will never get compensated because they are not aware the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. They typical person we are trying to help is over 60 years old.

"To get the financial compensation job done for a person with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Pennsylvania we have endorsed the amazing attorneys at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for Navy Veterans or people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Pennsylvania and nationwide. For direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call us anytime at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Pennsylvania US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is offering the following free services for a Navy Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Pennsylvania:

* “We will assist with VA Disability payments.”

* “We will assist a Navy Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer get organized about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. We call this service the ‘list’ and it is this information that becomes the basis for an asbestos exposure lung cancer compensation claim as we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303.” https://Pennsylvania.USNavyLungCancer.Com



The Pennsylvania US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate's free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Allentown, Eire, Upper Darby, Reading, Scranton, Bethlehem or anywhere in Pennsylvania. https://Pennsylvania.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Pennsylvania include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers at the Philadelphia Navy Yard, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, coal miners, manufacturing workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, welders, millwrights, insulators, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, the person’s exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact." https://USNavyLungCancer.Com



States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.



