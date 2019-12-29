ZIGMABIT RELEASES 3 NEW CRYPTO MINING RIGS AND LEAVES THE COMPETITION FRANTIC IN ITS WAKE

ZigmaBit is constantly innovating to bring new, improved mining equipment to the market. Currently, the company's offering consists of ZigBit range

READINGS, COUNTY (OPTIONAL), UNITED KINGDOM, December 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zigmabit is pleased to announce the official launch of their powerful endothermic cryptocurrency mining rigs with features to take the global crypto mining space by storm. The company uses its tried and tested 7nm ASIC ZigmaBit BoosterX chips in its hardware, coupled with efficient cooling system, tough compact construction and a low operating noise characteristic which make it suitable for installation at home, office or in dedicated datacenters.

ZigmaBit is constantly innovating to bring new, improved mining equipment to the market. Currently, the company's offering consists of ZigBit range of mining rigs. They are multi-cryptocurrency mining platforms that support operations on Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and Dash blockchains. There are currently three different products on offer - ZigBit 2.0, ZigBit 3.0 and the latest ZigBit 5.0, all capable of supporting profitable operations on the blockchain of choice Hash rate is the most important factor to take into account while choosing a crypto mining rig. In simple words, it can be defined as the speed at which a given mining machine operates. A higher hash rate is always preferred by the miners because it increases their opportunity of finding the next block and receiving the reward.

ZigBit 5.0 is ZigmaBit's current flagship cryptocurrency mining hardware offering designed to make it easier for anyone to set up their own cryptocurrency mining operation. This powerful device ships with all the operational parameters preset, so that users can just connect the hardware to power supply and start mining. The state-of-the-art hardware features direct liquid cooling and a high hash rate power. With a rated power consumption of 2400W, it can generate 2000 TH/s, 300 GH/s, 75 GH/s and 50 GH/s for Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and Dash respectively.



