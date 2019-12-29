iServices, LLC Becomes a Registered, Authorized and Warrantied Computer Repair Company

iServices Computer Repair Near me Computer Repair Services Rhode Island

Delivering authentic computer adjustment services

PORTSMOUTH, UNITED KINGDOM, December 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Professional computer repair company, iService, LLC is currently certified, insured and licensed. This was announced today by iService, LLC. Local customers around Newport and Bristol counties of Rhode Island, Southern Massachusetts, and parts of Connecticut are now assured that they will be dealing with a prime computer repair company.

“It is with immense pleasure that we make it known to our customers that we are presently a registered company. Quality computer repair service is what we eagerly seek to deliver to our customers. And we have dedicated a great deal of time and determination to achieve that. One of the most impacting actions we have taken is this very act of completely certifying our company,” notes CEO of iService, LLC.

iServices, LLC is the number one Computer Repair Services Rhode Island. Their services are guaranteed for improved system executions, accelerations, and ability. They have experienced technicians that will tackle sophisticated computer complications effectively.

iService original Computer Repair Near Me offers its exceptional services to trade owners, cooperate companies and individuals. They provide same-day repairs in case of customers who have urgent needs. Laptop screen replacement, upgrade or tune-up PC for improved performance, windows 10 upgrade, all these and so much more can be done at an affordable price at iService, LLC.

The services they provide include the following:

1. Data Recovery from Crashed Hard Drive

2. Virus, Spyware, pop-up and Malware removal

3. Anti-virus and Malware Protection Installation

4. Computer Tune-ups

5. Data Backups

6. Laptop Screen Replacement

7. Laptop Services (memory/hard drive upgrades)

8. Computer Upgrades (memory/hard drives)

9. Windows 7 to Windows 10 upgrades

iServices has been in the computer repair services for more than 10 years. Throughout their years of been in the business, they have never failed to deliver distinguishable computer reconstruction services.



About iService, LLC

Welcome to iServices, LLC, your one-stop-shop for first-rate computer repair services. Is your laptop broken, and you want it fixed as soon as possible? Do you want to replace your laptop screen? Are you searching for an experienced technician to upgrade or tune-up your computer for improved performance? Do not stress out; you have come to the right place. We are the right company to contact. Our services are fast, friendly, and efficient.

We provide local service that guarantees performance, speed, and efficiency. If you are in Newport and Bristol Counties of Rhode Island, Southern Massachusetts, and parts of Connecticut, you do not need to search for any further for the right company to fix your computer; we can help.

For more information please visit: https://www.iservicesllc.com



