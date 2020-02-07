"Rather than offering a 'free' book, kit, package, calculator or guide about mesothelioma we offer direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste-Get Better Compensation.” — New Hampshire US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

MANCHESTER, VERMONT, USA, February 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Hampshire US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "Rather than offering a 'free' book, kit, package, calculator or guide about mesothelioma we offer direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation results for Navy Veterans or people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer nationwide-and they make house calls anywhere in New Hampshire. For direct access to Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call us anytime at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The New Hampshire US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is warning a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in New Hampshire or their family members to not call a number Internet ads promoting 'claims centers, ' or free things such as 'everything you ever wanted to know about mesothelioma' because these techniques are designed to get the name and phone number for the person with mesothelioma. Lawyers then descend with non-stop phone calls-so the family no longer wants to pick up their phone.

According to the New Hampshire US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate, "If a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma would call us anytime at 800-714-0303 we will have attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste call you. At a minimum he can explain the compensation process over the phone and if you like what you hear-Erik or his colleagues will arrange for an in-home visit to meet you or your loved one face to face. We have endorsed Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste because they get better client compensatoion results." https://NewHampshire.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate’s services are available to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Manchester, Nashua, Concord, Dover, Rochester, Keene, Derry, Portsmouth or anywhere in New Hampshire. https://NewHampshire.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible treatment options in New Hampshire we strongly recommend the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital. Norris Cotton Cancer Center: https://cancer.dartmouth.edu/

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.