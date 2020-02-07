Alaska Mesothelioma Victims Center Offers a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Alaska Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste To Make Certain the Very Best Compensation Happens

"Before a person in Alaska with mesothelioma or their family hires a law firm to assist with mesothelioma compensation please call us at 800-714-0303. ” — Alaska Mesothelioma Victims Center

ANCHORAGE , ALASKA, USA, February 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alaska Mesothelioma Victims Center is terrified that a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Alaska will get shortchanged on financial compensation-because they do not realize some of the nation's most skilled and experienced mesothelioma attorneys will come to them-anywhere in Alaska to explain the compensation process and to set in place a plan to ensure a better financial compensation settlement result. "To get the financial compensation job done we have endorsed attorney Erik Karst and his remarkable colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst and his amazing colleagues at Karst von Oiste please call us anytime at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to Alaska Mesothelioma Victims Center, "We do not want a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Alaska playing lawyer roulette by innocently calling for a 'free' kit, package, guide or calculator when they can have direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste-one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and an expert on compensation for this rare form of cancer caused by asbestos exposure. Before a person in Alaska with mesothelioma or their family hires a law firm to assist with mesothelioma compensation please call us at 800-714-0303. We want to make certain you receive the best possible financial compensation results-not junk mail-that is intended to identify you.

"We offer a free amazing service to make certain you receive the best possible compensation results we call the list. The list documents how, where and when a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Alaska was exposed to asbestos. It is this incredibly important information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim-as we'd be happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303." https://Alaska.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Alaska Mesothelioma Victims Center’s free services for people with mesothelioma anywhere in communities such as Anchorage, Fairbanks, Juneau, Sitka, Ketchikan, Eagle River, Homer, Palmer and Nome. https://Alaska.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible treatment options in Alaska we strongly recommend the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital:

* Alaska Regional Hospital-Anchorage: https://alaskaregional.com/

* Providence Alaska Medical Center-Anchorage: https://alaska.providence.org/ locations/p/pamc,

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Alaska include US Navy Veterans, workers at Elmendorf Air Force Base, Fort Richardson, Eielson Air Force Base, oil field workers, off shore oil/gas rig workers, oil pipeline workers, marine mechanics, commercial fishermen, pulp and paper mill workers, power plant workers, public utility workers, manufacturing workers, carpenters, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, welders, insulators, or construction workers. In most instances these types of people were exposed to asbestos in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://Alaska.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.