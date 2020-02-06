Oregon Mesothelioma Victims Center Has Endorsed the Law Firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO and Erik Karst to Ensure a Navy Veteran or Person Anywhere in Oregon With Mesothelioma Gets the Best Possible Compensation

"To get the compensation job done for a person with mesothelioma in Oregon we have endorsed Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste and we offer direct access to Erik anytime at 800-714-0303.” — Oregon Mesothelioma Victims Center

PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, February 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Oregon Mesothelioma Victims Center, "We are advocates for people with mesothelioma in Oregon and our number goal for them is they receive the very best possible financial compensation results. A mesothelioma compensation claim does require a lawyer-and the government does not sponsor a 'claims' center say as an example for a Navy Veteran. To get the financial compensation job done for a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Oregon we have endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste and we offer direct access to Erik anytime at 800-714-0303.

"Attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible are for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer and they work overtime for their clients. They also make house calls anywhere in Oregon to ensure a person with mesothelioma understands how the compensation process works and what their potential compensation could be. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303-anytime." www.karstvonoiste.com/

Rather than offering a person with mesothelioma in Oregon a 'free' guide, book or kit the Oregon Mesothelioma Victims Center offers a person with mesothelioma in Oregon an incredibly vital service they call the list. The ‘list’ documents how, where and when a person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos and it is this information that is the foundation for a mesothelioma compensation claim as they would be happy to discuss at 800-714-0303. https://Oregon.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Oregon Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize their initiative is statewide and available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Oregon including communities such as Portland, Eugene, Salem, Gresham, Hillsboro, Beaverton, Bend, Medford, Springfield, and Corvallis. https://Oregon.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Oregon Mesothelioma Victims Center is also incredibly focused on making certain a diagnosed victim of this rare form of cancer gets the best medical treatments. For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Oregon the Oregon Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital. OHSU Knight Cancer Institute Portland, Oregon: https://www.ohsu.edu/xd/health/services/cancer/

The average age for a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma is about 72 years old. This year between 2500, and 3000 US citizens will be diagnosed with mesothelioma. Mesothelioma is a rare form of cancer that is attributable to exposure to asbestos.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Oregon include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, factory workers, truck building workers, maritime workers, pulp and paper mill workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. In most instances the diagnosed person’s exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://Oregon.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/mesothelioma.html



