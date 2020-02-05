California Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Offers Direct Access to Erik Karst of the Law firm of KVO to Make Center A Person with Late Stage Mesothelioma in California Receives the Best Compensation Results

"Before you hire a law firm to help with mesothelioma compensation, please call us at 800-714-0303 so we can introduce you to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste.” — California Mesothelioma Victims Center

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rather than offering a 'free' book, kit, calculator or guide about mesothelioma the California Mesothelioma Victims Center offers direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation results for people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer and the make house calls for people with mesothelioma anywhere in California. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The California Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are urging a person or family dealing with mesothelioma in California to not be an impulse buyer when it comes to hiring a lawyer to help with the financial compensation process for this rare form of cancer caused by asbestos exposure. Some of the biggest Internet advertisers for people with mesothelioma are middleman broker law firms that sell off the case to another law firm to do the work.

"We have endorsed the amazing lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste because they will do the mesothelioma compensation work from start to finish-and they are your lawyers. Before you hire a law firm to help with mesothelioma compensation, please call us at 800-714-0303 so we can introduce you to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste." https://California.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The California Mesothelioma Victims Center is offering a vital free service for a person in California they call the list. The "list' documents how, where and when a person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos and it is this vital information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim as they would be happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. https://California.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in California the California Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at one of these three hospitals

UCLA Medical Center Los Angeles, California: https://cancer.ucla.edu/

Stanford Cancer Institute: https://med.stanford.edu/cancer/about.html.

The California Mesothelioma Victims Center also wants to emphasize theirs is a statewide unsurpassed service that is available to any diagnosed victim in California including communities such as Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Riverside, Fresno, Sacramento, Oceanside, Palm Springs, Riverside, or Eureka. https://California.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos In California include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, chemical plant workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s.

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer happen to over a thousand people each year in California. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.