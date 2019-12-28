Gloria Marcott, Acclaimed Coach and Trainer, to Release Empowering Book “The Unshakeable Soul” in 2020

Gloria Marcott, Acclaimed Coach & Trainer Gloria Marcott

Gloria Marcott breaks myths on women's safety and explains how to build a path to BAD!ASS resiliency.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In her upcoming book “The Unshakeable Soul,” Gloria Marcott (aka “Glo”), breaks myths to women’s safety and drives home the fact that your personal safety is NOT just an outside physical equation. “My training and this book focuses on blending layers of preparedness and force multiplying your skills response. It guides you with a new perceptual acuity that helps form behaviors to adopt and skills to acquire so you can slay your path to BAD!ASS Resiliency regardless of the environment you are in.” Glo continues, “The reality is, and the thing that no one wants to talk about, is that self-defense for women is needed in every single environment we are in. WE have to prepare and live differently for simply being a woman. So, when we incorporate the internal fortitude into our physical response we ARE forces to be reckoned with!"

Glo explains that her book isn’t just a simple addition to the #Metoo movement. While the #Metoo movement has laid the foundation for all women to come together with the strength of our voices to be heard, her training and the book takes it further, as she always does. “The Unshakeable Soul” represents women who not only want to feel safer, feel stronger, feel empowered, but wants those God given rights blended with kickass trained abilities to take anyone down, in any environment, that even thinks of committing a #Metoo offense. The result? An ecosystem of women warriors creating the #NOMORETOO movement… and tomorrow there will be even more of them!

“I have always had a drive to succeed at every single thing I do,” continues Glo. “As I experienced moments in my life that caused defeats, pivots, and "Soul Shifts" my goal was to overcome them, kick them in the teeth, and to train young girls and women to NEVER, EVER, EVER, feel the level of defeat I have felt during those moments.”

Glo is a on a mission to pass along knowledge, strategies, and resiliency skills needed to make young girls and women safer everywhere. Her own personal safety was challenged at the young age of seven living in the south Chicago suburbs. Glo has been through many stages of life and has endured difficult experiences since an early age such as surviving an abduction event at the age ten, to becoming an Olympic Level tryout invitee for the first USA Women's Softball Team, or experiencing a life-changing defeat as a recent college graduate working in pharmaceuticals at a corporate ‘after party,’ to becoming a decorated Law Enforcement Officer and Master Trainer in tactics, or her “Soul Punch” wakeup call, and finally to nationally recognized women's self-defense and safety expert, author, and speaker.

“I have personally been there, and I’ve seen it all too often when a young girl and woman’s lack of training, fear, and forced expectation of “silence/politeness” outweighs her thoughts, opinions, voice, actions and most importantly her personal safety,” explains Glo. “The result is we end up not being protected to our full potential on top of living with a daily "fear" mindset, of harassment, violence, retaliation, backlash, and embarrassment.”

Glo wants the world to know that anyone who works with her will learn the behaviors, strategies, and skills to feel safer, stronger and more empowered. “The Unshakeable Soul” will be released soon in 2020. It sounds like the time is coming to give “The Unshakeable Soul” a read.

