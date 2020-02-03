Washington Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Appeals to a Shipyard or Maritime Worker with Mesothelioma in Washington to Call Them Anytime for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of KVO-Get Better Compensation

"Attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste also make house calls for a person with mesothelioma anywhere in Washington State.” — Washington Mesothelioma Victims Center

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, February 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Washington Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are appealing to a current or former shipyard or maritime worker in Bremerton, Seattle, Ballard, Tacoma, Bellingham or Long View who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma or their family members to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 so we can provide then with direct access to attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste-KVO and one of the nation's leading experts on mesothelioma compensation. Erik and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in mesothelioma compensation and they work overtime for their clients.

"Attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste also make house calls for a person with mesothelioma anywhere in Washington State to ensure they understand the mesothelioma compensation process and they typically can provide the person with this rare cancer with the potential value of their compensation claim. Frequently mesothelioma compensation for a shipyard or maritime worker might exceed a million dollars. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call us anytime at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Washington Mesothelioma Victims Center is also offering a free service for a person with mesothelioma anywhere in Washington State they call the list. The 'list' documents how, where and when a person with mesothelioma in Washington State was exposed to asbestos. It is the documentation of how a person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim as they would be happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. https://Washington.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Washington Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize their services are available statewide in every community in Washington including Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane, Everett, Vancouver, Yakima, Bellingham, Bremerton, Moses Lake, Olympia, Mount Vernon, Wenatchee, or the Tri-Cities. https://Washington.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Washington the Washington Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this treatment facility. The Center believes this treatment facility for mesothelioma to be one of the best in the nation.

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the UW Medical Center called the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, in Seattle, Washington: https://www.uwmedicine.org/services/cancer-care

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Washington State include Veterans of the US Navy, hydro-electric power plant workers, shipyard workers, nuclear power plant workers, oil refinery workers, pulp and paper mill workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, miners, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://Washington.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.



