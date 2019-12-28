Head of State optimistic of better new year

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 28 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, expressed Friday, optimistic that 2020 will be better than this year which is about to end, requesting for that unity actions. ,

“We are optimistic that it will be better because we are sure that although the will of men is not the only fact to change our society, it is determinant above all, if we realize that the transformations we want depend not only on the President of the Republic, but on the unity of action among all the living forces of the nation,” said the Head of State at the year-end greetings ceremony.

For the President, it is important to combine efforts of all political forces, civil society organizations and, in general, the whole people.

“If we work together, we will be able to build a better Angola,” he said.

Accompanied by the first lady, Ana Dias Lourenço, the President of the Republic received the traditional end-of-year greetings from the Vice President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, the President of the National Assembly, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, and the Chief Judges of courts.

The ceremony was also attended by attorneys, deputies, governors, defense and security officials, leaders of political parties, officials of the Presidency, religious entities and representatives of civil society.

