AGF Revises Record Date and Announces Final Distributions for AGFiQ ETFs for 2019

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments Inc. (TSX:AGF.B) today revised the record date for the final December 2019 cash distributions and annual 2019 reinvested capital gains distributions for the AGFiQ ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), from the previously announced record date of December 31, 2019 to December 30, 2019. The record date for the AGFiQ ETFs listed on the NEO Exchange (NEO) remains unchanged at December 31, 2019.



Unitholders of record of an AGFiQ ETF listed on the TSX on December 30, 2019 will receive (i) the actual 2019 reinvested capital gains distributions payable in respect of that AGFiQ ETF on December 30, 2019; and (ii) the actual December 2019 cash distributions payable in respect of that AGFiQ ETF on January 6, 2020. The actual taxable amounts for 2019, including the tax characteristics, will be reported in early 2020.

Unitholders of record of an AGFiQ ETF listed on the NEO on December 31, 2019 will receive (i) the actual 2019 reinvested capital gains distributions payable in respect of that AGFiQ ETF on December 31, 2019; and (ii) the actual December 2019 cash distributions payable in respect of that AGFiQ ETF on January 6, 2020. The actual taxable amounts for 2019, including the tax characteristics, will be reported in early 2020.

The annual reinvested capital gains distributions generally represent realized capital gains within the AGFiQ ETFs and will not be paid in cash, but will be reinvested in the form of a notional distribution and reported as taxable. A notional distribution is when the units from a reinvested distribution are immediately consolidated with the units held prior to the distribution. The number of units held after the distribution is therefore identical to the number of units held before the distribution. The unitholder’s adjusted cost base for the respective AGFiQ ETF may increase.

Details regarding the final “per unit” cash and reinvested capital gains distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Exchange Final Cash Distribution Per Unit ($) Final Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distribution Per Unit ($) AGFiQ Enhanced Core Canadian Equity ETF QCD Toronto Stock Exchange 0.896614 - AGFiQ Enhanced Core US Equity ETF QUS Toronto Stock Exchange 0.525365 - AGFiQ Enhanced Core International Equity ETF QIE Toronto Stock Exchange 0.668111 - AGFiQ Enhanced Core Emerging Markets Equity ETF QEM Toronto Stock Exchange 0.642718 - AGFiQ Enhanced Global Infrastructure ETF QIF NEO Exchange 0.184332 - AGFiQ Enhanced Global ESG Factors ETF QEF NEO Exchange 0.725186 - AGFiQ Enhanced Core Global Multi-Sector Bond ETF QGB NEO Exchange 0.188367 0.360234 AGFiQ Global Equity Rotation ETF QGL Toronto Stock Exchange 0.584467 - AGFiQ MultiAsset Allocation ETF QMA Toronto Stock Exchange 0.709503 0.274071 AGFiQ MultiAsset Income Allocation ETF QMY Toronto Stock Exchange 0.337885 0.293154 AGFiQ US Long/Short Dividend Income CAD-Hedged ETF QUDV Toronto Stock Exchange 0.062383 - AGFiQ US Market Neutral Anti-Beta CAD-Hedged ETF QBTL Toronto Stock Exchange - -

Further information about the AGFiQ ETFs can be found at AGF.com.

This information is not intended to provide legal, accounting, tax, investment, financial, or other advice, and should not be relied upon for providing such advice.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus or relevant ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Units of ETFs are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.

AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With nearly $39 billion in total assets under management, AGF serves more than one million investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

Media Contact

Amanda Marchment

Director, Corporate Communications

416-865-4160



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.