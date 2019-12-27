Bank OZK Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Dec. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (the “Bank”) (Nasdaq: OZK) expects to report fourth quarter and full year 2019 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Management’s comments on the fourth quarter and full year of 2019 will be released simultaneously with the earnings press release and will be available on the Bank’s investor relations website.



Management will conduct a conference call to take questions at 10:00 a.m. CT (11:00 a.m. ET) on Friday, January 17, 2020. Interested parties may listen to this call by dialing 1-844-818-5110 (U.S. and Canada) or 210-229-8841 (international) and asking for the Bank OZK conference call. A recorded playback of the call will be available for one week following the call at 1-855-859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international). The passcode for this playback is 2495839. The call will be available live or in a recorded version on the Bank’s investor relations website ir.ozk.com under Company News/Webcasts .

GENERAL INFORMATION

Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Bank OZK has been recognized as the top performing bank in the nation in its asset size 13 times in the past eight years and in 2019 was named Best Bank in the South by Money, the personal finance news and advice brand. Headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, Bank OZK conducts banking operations through more than 250 offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Alabama, South Carolina, New York, California and Mississippi and had $23.46 billion in total assets as of September 30, 2019. Bank OZK can be found at www.ozk.com and on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn or contacted at (501) 978-2265 or P.O. Box 8811, Little Rock, Arkansas 72231-8811.

The Bank files annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy materials, and other information required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”), copies of which are available electronically at the FDIC’s website at https://efr.fdic.gov/fcxweb/efr/index.html and are also available on the Bank’s investor relations website at http://ir.ozk.com . To receive automated email alerts for these materials please visit http://ir.ozk.com/EmailNotification to sign up.

Investor Relations Contact: Tim Hicks, (501) 978-2336

Media Contact: Susan Blair, (501) 978-2217



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.