Richard Citron

Tech trends that can benefit small businesses include influencer marketing, digital healthcare, and small business cybersecurity.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the owner of a small business, you are always looking for ways to improve your company. Whether you’ve just launched your startup or are trying to keep your business at the forefront of innovation, new technology is constantly being created for you to take advantage of. Tech trends that can benefit small businesses include influencer marketing, digital healthcare, and small business cybersecurity. The sheer amount of ways that technology has changed the scope of business and the world is truly staggering. We are in a moment in time where technology has simplified and improved the way we do things and the way we run things.

Influencer marketing has changed the scope of business and it is something that Citron fully stands behind. Instead of your company hiring a celebrity to appear in a commercial, you can hire local influencers to share your product which has more engagement in the community anyways. Another big change is digital healthcare as it allows employees to see a doctor online which appointments are averagely 15 minutes, it is cost effective as a business. The last point of contention is the improvement of small business cybersecurity. Regular updating software with the latest tech, ensuring fail safes, and consulting IT experts are all fundamental ways in improving cybersecurity, and acclaimed attorney, Richard Citron agrees.

Richard Citron, acclaimed attorney of Citron & Deutsch and winner of the Best of Los Angeles Award for “Best Business Attorney – 2019,” has much to say on the technology gambit. “A thousand years from now they will look back at 2019 and say the following: We took our first pictures of a black hole and a manmade satellite, Voyager 2, left our solar system. We discovered an ecoplanet (in another solar system) with water vapor.”

Rick Citron is an attorney and entrepreneur specializing in business law, real estate, and succession planning. With over 40 years of experience in practicing law, Citron has contributed to the success stories of hundreds of companies, utilizing his experience and the synergy of a carefully nurtured network of professionals. His support and counsel have fostered positive business relationships, and created a loyal client base for the boutique law firm of Citron & Deutsch. He continues to share his knowledge and experience through guest seminars on raising capital, succession planning, communications, technology and law.

Citron continues, “The planet came closer to maximum population of 9.0B and the effects of the human population explosion began to impact its fragile environment. Oh, and a US President was Impeached.”

Citron & Deutsch (C&D) law firm has provided a unique combination of legal and business consulting services. With their entrepreneurial background and the professional networking that comes after forming more than 2,000 entities, they know what it takes to develop a valuable business. Whether it’s creating partnerships, designing business strategies, or developing management teams, they’re experts at identifying the missing elements needed to cultivate desired results. C&D is, in the sense, an “entrepreneurial greenhouse" that assists each level of corporate growth and nurtures businesses for lasting success.





