Refer Your Friends for Tech Jobs to R4G 'Help Feed Kids and Enjoy Foodie Rewards' Launches

Recruiting for Good is rewarding tech candidate referrals with donations to nonprofits helping feed LA kids, and fun foodie gift cards to enjoy life.

Love to do More Good? Refer your friends for tech jobs to help feed kids and enjoy foodie rewards.” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G), a staffing agency generating proceeds to help fund Kids causes; and is rewarding candidate referrals with donations to nonprofits helping feed kids , and fun foodie gift cards.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Join Recruiting for Good to help feed kids, and enjoy dining out, fine dining delivered , or filling your fridge with food. Did you know...every day in LA there is over 500,000 kids who don't know where their next meal is coming from?"How to Help Feed Kids in LA1. Refer a co-worker, family member, or friend for a tech job to Recruiting for Good.2. R4G finds professional great tech job (contract or fulltime).3. Upon completion of 90 days employment; R4G donates $500 to a nonprofit helping feed kids, and rewards $500 Fun Foodie Gift Card.Carlos Cymerman adds, "We are grateful for tech professionals, who allowed us to make a positive impact in their life....join R4G to do more Good...and enjoy rewards."AboutRecruiting for Good is a fun purpose driven staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. We represent talented professionals who love to find jobs where they use their talent for good. And generate proceeds for Kid causes and purposeful experiences that transform people's lives www.RecruitingforGood.com



