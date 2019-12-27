Join R4G to Do a Mitzvah in LA Help Feed Kids and Enjoy Travel Savings to Israel Launches

A Personal Service Helping Families Celebrate Life and See the World for Good We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Do Good www.RecruitingforGood.com Help Your Friends Find Great Tech Jobs and Make a Difference Too

Recruiting for Good is sponsoring Join the Mitzvah Club by rewarding referrals with savings toward purposeful life experiences for kids and families in L.A.

Join Recruiting for Good to Do a Mitzvah in LA help feed kids, and enjoy travel saving rewards” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G), a staffing agency generating proceeds to help fund Kids causes; and is sponsoring ' Join The Mitzvah Club ' a high purpose service helping families save money on meaningful life experiences.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Join Recruiting for Good to Do a Mitzvah in LA help feed kids , and enjoy travel saving rewards for trips to Israel."How to Do a Mitzvah in LA with Recruiting for Good1. Participate in R4G's referral program to help Feed LA Kids.2. Refer a company hiring professional staff; R4G does the search and donates proceeds from placement to nonprofits helping feed LA Kids.3. R4G rewards travel savings (flights, hotel, tours in Israel).Carlos Cymerman adds, "Want to celebrate your kid's Bar/Bat Mitzvah in Israel? Join the Mitzvah Club, we help families save money on meaningful trips; and see the world for good."AboutRecruiting for Good is a fun purpose driven staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. We represent talented professionals who love to find jobs where they use their talent for good. And generate proceeds for Kid causes and purposeful experiences that transform people's lives www.RecruitingforGood.com Join The Mitzvah Club is a high purpose, personal, and confidential service to help parents and families committed to instilling positive values. R4G carefully selects and invites families to participate and collaborate to help save money for Meaningful Travel (Trips to Israel, 2021 BJE Adult March Of The Living), Part-time religious school (Sunday Hebrew School), and Summer Camp. To learn more visit www.JoinTheMitzvahClub.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.