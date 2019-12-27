When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: December 27, 2019 FDA Publish Date: December 27, 2019 Product Type: Food & Beverages Vegetable Products Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description May be contaminated with Escherichia coli O103 bacteria Company Name: Sprouts Unlimited Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Sprouts Unlimited of Marion IA is recalling clover spouts in 4 oz packages because it may be contaminated with Escherichia coli O103 bacteria (E. coli O103). E. coli O103 causes a diarrheal illness often with bloody stools. Although most healthy adults can recover completely within a week, some people can develop a form of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS). HUS is most likely to occur in young children and the elderly. The condition can lead to serious kidney damage and even death.

The affected batches of clover sprouts were distributed to Hy Vee Food stores, Fareway Food Stores and Jimmy John’s restaurants in Iowa.

The sprouts available at retail were packaged in in pint containers from Sprouts Unlimited Inc. with a blue label on the lid. The UPC code 7 32684 00013 6 is stamped on the bottom right side of the label.

Sprouts Unlimited Inc. became aware of the potential contamination after receiving information from the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, Des Moines, IA that a cluster of E. coli O103 illnesses epidemiologically linked to clover sprouts from Sprouts Unlimited Inc. An investigation and further tests are being conducted to determine the source.

If consumers have affected product in their home, they should discontinue use of the product immediately and return any product to the retail store for a full refund. If you have any questions, please call Bill Beach at Sprouts Unlimited Inc. at 319-360-4586.