Turkey : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Turkey
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. European Dept.
Publication Date:
December 26, 2019
Electronic Access:
Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
Following the sharp lira depreciation and associated recession in late-2018, growth has improved, helped by policy stimulus and favorable market conditions. The lira recovered and the current account has seen a remarkable adjustment. Turkey remains susceptible to external and domestic risks, however, and prospects for strong and sustainable growth over the medium term look challenging without reforms to address vulnerabilities, strengthen policy credibility, and boost productivity.
Series:
Country Report No. 19/135
English
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513524641/1934-7685
Stock No:
1TUREA2019001
Price:
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Format:
Paper
Pages:
84
