Turkey : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Turkey

International Monetary Fund. European Dept.

December 26, 2019

Following the sharp lira depreciation and associated recession in late-2018, growth has improved, helped by policy stimulus and favorable market conditions. The lira recovered and the current account has seen a remarkable adjustment. Turkey remains susceptible to external and domestic risks, however, and prospects for strong and sustainable growth over the medium term look challenging without reforms to address vulnerabilities, strengthen policy credibility, and boost productivity.