Turkey : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Turkey

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. European Dept.

Publication Date:

December 26, 2019

Electronic Access:

Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

Following the sharp lira depreciation and associated recession in late-2018, growth has improved, helped by policy stimulus and favorable market conditions. The lira recovered and the current account has seen a remarkable adjustment. Turkey remains susceptible to external and domestic risks, however, and prospects for strong and sustainable growth over the medium term look challenging without reforms to address vulnerabilities, strengthen policy credibility, and boost productivity.

Series:

Country Report No. 19/135

English

Publication Date:

December 26, 2019

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513524641/1934-7685

Stock No:

1TUREA2019001

Price:

$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)

Format:

Paper

Pages:

84

