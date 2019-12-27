URBAN RAIL in india Market: Size, Share and Growth Opportunities Outlook to 2024
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- URBAN RAIL Industry
Description
India URBAN RAIL Industry 2017 Market Research Report provide the details about Industry Overview and analysis about Manufacturing Cost Structure, Revenue, Gross Margin, Consumption Value and Sale Price, Major Manufacturers, Distributors, Industry Chain Structure, New Project SWOT Analysis with Development Trends and Forecasts 2022
The fifth edition of the report is divided into three sections and fourteen distinct chapters:
Section I: Market Overview and Outlook
Executive Summary
Overview
Recent Developments(past 15-18 months)
Project Pipeline, Opportunities and Outlook (till 2023-24)
Economics and Financing
PPP Potential
Section II: Segment Analysis, Outlook and Opportunities
Rolling Stock
Signalling Train control and Telecommunications
Fare Collection Systems
Metro Tunnels
Construction
Traction and E&M
Section III: Project Profiles*
Operational and Under Construction Projects
Announced and Planned Projects
- Metro Rail Projects
- Light Rail Transit Projects
- Mono Rail Projects
*Each project profile covers information on project background and scope (network length, number of stations, rolling stock, fare system, signalling and telecommunication, traction, etc.), implementing agency, project cost, time and cost overruns, key consultants, key contractors, key milestones, sources of fund, recent contracts, upcoming tenders, current status, etc.)
