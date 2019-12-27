Home Delivery/Takeaway in India Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2025

100% Home Delivery/Takeaway -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025

Description

100% home delivery/takeaway registered steady growth in 2016. This growth was driven by the increased number of working professionals in the country, especially women. As a result, the number of households eating at home every day witnessed a visible decline. This decline resulted in a large proportion of the household/consumer base ordering food in, thereby helping to drive the growth of 100% home delivery/ takeaway.

Euromonitor International's 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chained 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway, Independent 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway, Other 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway, Pizza 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

* Get a detailed picture of the 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Trends

Competitive Landscape

Prospects

Category Data

Executive Summary

Consumer Foodservice Grows Steadily in 2016

Demonetisation Drives the Growth of Chained Outlets

Popularity of New Cuisines Led International Players To Be More Successful

Unorganised Foodservice Outlets Continued To Dominate Purely Based on Volume

Mobile App-based Food Ordering Will Drive Growth

Key Trends and Developments

Demonetisation Led Consumers To Opt for Organised Foodservice Players

New Cuisines Are Becoming Popular Among Indian Consumers

Nutrition, Health and Wellness Continued To Be An Important Aspect of Eating Out

Mobile Ordering of Food Became A Common Phenomenon in 2016

Operating Environment

Franchising

Market Data

Sources

