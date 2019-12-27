Home Delivery/Takeaway in India Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2025
100% Home Delivery/Takeaway -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway Industry
Description
100% home delivery/takeaway registered steady growth in 2016. This growth was driven by the increased number of working professionals in the country, especially women. As a result, the number of households eating at home every day witnessed a visible decline. This decline resulted in a large proportion of the household/consumer base ordering food in, thereby helping to drive the growth of 100% home delivery/ takeaway.
Euromonitor International's 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Chained 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway, Independent 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway, Other 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway, Pizza 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
